2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saginaw, MI
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
5 Units Available
Castle Way Apartments
5955 Weiss St, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1068 sqft
Modern apartments have plush carpet and ceiling fans. Relax by the resort-style pool or on private balconies or patios. Berberovich Park and Immerman Memorial Park located nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
East Saginaw Historic Business District
6 Units Available
Bancroft Luxury Apartments
107 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
750 sqft
A historical building has been renovated into modern apartment homes. The homes feature wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a ballroom and a fire pit. In downtown Saginaw.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Covenant
Contact for Availability
Bliss Park Senior Apartments
3205 Douglass St., Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$606
820 sqft
Wickes Park Homes is a single family home community located on Saginaw’s South Side. All units are 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family homes. Our homes also have a one car attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage Square
1 Unit Available
1021 Adams St Apt 3
1021 Adams Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
Nice 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom. Utilities included: Gas, Electric, Water ,Sewer and trash. Any questions call Bill Walton 989-714-2185 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795298)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2333 Davenport Ave
2333 Davenport Avenue, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
(RLNE4827254)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Saginaw
1 Unit Available
1820 Marquette St
1820 Marquette Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
848 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom house, with 1 bathroom, and basement. This house has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and central air. It also has a 2 car garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1821840)
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1870 Kochville Rd
1870 Kochville Rd, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 295823 Incredible Home perfect for anyone. Very inviting living room. Newer home with great vibe to it. All new carpet throughout the home. Carpet included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6214 Master Ave
6214 Masters Ave, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 293367 Spacious Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Entertainment size Living room. Earth tone atmosphere in the decor. All new Carpet throughout the home. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4866 S Washington Rd
4866 South Washington Road, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom units. Multiple available. There will be minor variations for each unit as they are undergoing remodeling. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE4016425)
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
3821 Bauer Drive, Apt. 8
3821 Bauer Drive, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$615
850 sqft
Hurry Home to this nice Two Bedroom Apartment Home. Located in Carrollton Township and featuring a Full Kitchen, Bathroom, and shelterd entry with laundry in building.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
2127 N. Center Road, Apt. C-1
2127 N Center Rd, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
700 sqft
Covington Cove Apartments is located in Saginaw Township near shopping and public transportation. We feature very nice 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
3871 Bauer Drive, Apt. 9
3871 Bauer Drive, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$615
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3871 Bauer Drive, Apt. 9 in Saginaw County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
3943 Bauer Drive, Apt. 1
3943 Bauer Drive, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$615
925 sqft
Hurry Home to this nice Two Bedroom Apartment Home. Located in Carrollton Township and featuring a Full Kitchen, Bathroom, and shelterd entry with laundry in building.
Results within 10 miles of Saginaw
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 N Birney St
1001 N Birney St, Bay City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath East side - Property Id: 27291 Two large bedrooms and a huge living room. One bathroom and large kitchen with appliances included. Basement that is useable for storage and laundry.