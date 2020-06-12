14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saginaw, MI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
5 Units Available
Castle Way Apartments
5955 Weiss St, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1068 sqft
Modern apartments have plush carpet and ceiling fans. Relax by the resort-style pool or on private balconies or patios. Berberovich Park and Immerman Memorial Park located nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
East Saginaw Historic Business District
6 Units Available
Bancroft Luxury Apartments
107 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
750 sqft
A historical building has been renovated into modern apartment homes. The homes feature wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a ballroom and a fire pit. In downtown Saginaw.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Covenant
Contact for Availability
Bliss Park Senior Apartments
3205 Douglass St., Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$606
820 sqft
Wickes Park Homes is a single family home community located on Saginaw’s South Side.  All units are 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family homes. Our homes also have a one car attached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage Square
1 Unit Available
1021 Adams St Apt 3
1021 Adams Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
Nice 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom. Utilities included: Gas, Electric, Water ,Sewer and trash. Any questions call Bill Walton 989-714-2185 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795298)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2333 Davenport Ave
2333 Davenport Avenue, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
(RLNE4827254)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Saginaw
1 Unit Available
1820 Marquette St
1820 Marquette Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
848 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom house, with 1 bathroom, and basement. This house has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and central air. It also has a 2 car garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1821840)
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1870 Kochville Rd
1870 Kochville Rd, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 295823 Incredible Home perfect for anyone. Very inviting living room. Newer home with great vibe to it. All new carpet throughout the home. Carpet included.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6214 Master Ave
6214 Masters Ave, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 293367 Spacious Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Entertainment size Living room. Earth tone atmosphere in the decor. All new Carpet throughout the home. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4866 S Washington Rd
4866 South Washington Road, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom units. Multiple available. There will be minor variations for each unit as they are undergoing remodeling. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE4016425)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
3821 Bauer Drive, Apt. 8
3821 Bauer Drive, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$615
850 sqft
Hurry Home to this nice Two Bedroom Apartment Home. Located in Carrollton Township and featuring a Full Kitchen, Bathroom, and shelterd entry with laundry in building.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
2127 N. Center Road, Apt. C-1
2127 N Center Rd, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
700 sqft
Covington Cove Apartments is located in Saginaw Township near shopping and public transportation. We feature very nice 2 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
3871 Bauer Drive, Apt. 9
3871 Bauer Drive, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$615
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3871 Bauer Drive, Apt. 9 in Saginaw County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
3943 Bauer Drive, Apt. 1
3943 Bauer Drive, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$615
925 sqft
Hurry Home to this nice Two Bedroom Apartment Home. Located in Carrollton Township and featuring a Full Kitchen, Bathroom, and shelterd entry with laundry in building.
Results within 10 miles of Saginaw

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 N Birney St
1001 N Birney St, Bay City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath East side - Property Id: 27291 Two large bedrooms and a huge living room. One bathroom and large kitchen with appliances included. Basement that is useable for storage and laundry.

