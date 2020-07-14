/
studio apartments
84 Studio Apartments for rent in Romulus, MI
1 Unit Available
8498 WAYNE Road
8498 Wayne Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$1,950
1590 sqft
Commercial Property with nice size parking lot. Owner will consider dividing the unit into 2 units. New street sign coming soon. The units have new furnace, windows, lot, bathrooms. Fully remodeled Units wont last !!! Suite A is 1590 sq ft $1950.00.
1 Unit Available
36547 GODDARD Road
36547 Goddard Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$1,200
3300 sqft
THE BEST LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN ROMULUS - RIGHT NEXT TO CVS. 3,300 Square Foot Open Building with Drop Ceilings, Walls, Shelves and Bathroom just 1 1/2 Miles to I-94, 2 Miles to I-275 and 5 mins to Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
1 Unit Available
6397 MIDDLEBELT Road
6397 Middlebelt Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$2,500
7127 sqft
High Traffic Middlebelt Road as a Direct Route to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Large 7,000+ Square Foot Building with Additional Storage Area. Zoned C-2 General Business with many Possibilities. Corner Location on 3 Lots and Large Parking Lot.
Results within 1 mile of Romulus
1 Unit Available
Wayne
35000 VAN BORN Road
35000 Van Born Road, Wayne, MI
Studio
$4,500
5500 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR CHILD CARE, SCHOOL, OFFICE AND OTHER USES. MANY ROOMS, OFFICE AREAS AND OPEN AREAS.
Results within 5 miles of Romulus
1 Unit Available
21335 ECORSE RD
21335 Ecorse Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$3,000
1276 sqft
Fantastic business and real estate opportunity. Lease or lease with option this well established neighborhood family restaurant. Updated appliances, hot water tank, and bathrooms. Access to inventory list and financials for serious buyers only.
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
2021 MONROE Street
2021 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
8031 sqft
Perfect Location on Monroe in Dearborn near Ford offices. Approx. 1200 sq ft that can be used for doctor, dentist, lawyer, accountant, and many more! Suite on main floor.
1 Unit Available
Volks
24418 Michigan avenue Avenue
24418 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$3,500
5816 sqft
GREAT LOCATION NOW AVAILABLE ON MICHIGAN AVENUE. OVER 3500 SQ FEET SURROUNDED BY MANY NEW HOTEL DEVELOPMENTS CAR DEALERSHIPS RESTAURANT FRANCHISES WITH HIGH CAR VOLUME TRAFFIC DAILY.
1 Unit Available
Gindely
23500 PARK ST Street
23500 Park Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$4,800
10049 sqft
GREAT LOCATION. FOR LEASE BEAUTIFUL MEDICAL SUITE WITH 3200 SQ.FT. ALL ON ONE FLOOR.
1 Unit Available
Garden City
6623 MIDDLEBELT Road
6623 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$1,725
1300 sqft
Commercial building for lease in high traffic area just north of Ford Rd, great location to open your business, 3 private office’s, kitchenette, storage space, building was updated in 2016, corner building that gives you more exposure to your
1 Unit Available
Garden City
1812 MIDDLEBELT Road
1812 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$5,000
5400 sqft
Location, Location, Location !!! Up to 5400 Square feet available in Downtown Garden City. Great for office or medical Zoned C2, Retail & Office
1 Unit Available
Volks
24710 MICHIGAN Avenue
24710 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
575 sqft
ATTENTION PHARMACISTS, REMODELED, SUCCESSFUL PHARMACY (OWNER MOVED OUT OF STATE), IS NOW READY FOR NEXT BUSINESS OWNER, THIS IS LOCATED IN WEST DEARBORN ON MICHIGAN AVE. NEAR TELEGRAPH WITHIN A QUARTER MILE OF 12 DIFFERENT DOCTORS OFFICES.
1 Unit Available
Highland
23100 CHERRY HILL Street
23100 Cherry Hill St, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,800
1000 sqft
DENTAL /MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING FOR LEASE IN A PROFESSIONAL BUILDING. 1,000 SQ FT DOCTOR'S OFFICE SUITE. FULLY REMODELED IN 2019. 3\4 EXAM ROOMS, 1 DOCTORS OFFICE, WAITING ROOM, LARGE RECEPTION, AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.
1 Unit Available
Westland
32927 Warren
32927 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 120O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
23822 FORD Road
23822 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$3,200
7267 sqft
*under construction for a new facade and interior changes* Urgent care/medical office, or anything medical/office related. Access to state of the art X-ray machine in next door family practice.
1 Unit Available
Westland
1007 S WAYNE Road
1007 South Wayne Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,000
3067 sqft
The Gary & James Dillon Building was Built in 1999. This beautiful brick commercial retail building in Westland is ready for the next great business! The building itself sits on a prime corner lot location, at a main traffic signal.
1 Unit Available
Garden City
30260 CHERRY HILL Road
30260 Cherry Hill Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$3,500
3000 sqft
There are 2 separate units. You have access to 3,000 sq ft of the 5,000 sq ft building. This unit is located on the East side. Each unit has separate parking, entrances, HVAC and electric. Shares water. Newer built 2001 and upgraded in 2010.
1 Unit Available
5871 TELEGRAPH Road
5871 Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,950
3700 sqft
***FOR LEASE ONLY*** High traffic location. 3900 sq.ft. for lease. previously it was a party rental place. Zoned commercial with 10 parking spots on the south side of the building. 3400 sq.ft. available on the 1st floor. 500 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
Westland
28974 Warren Road
28974 Warren Rd, Westland, MI
Studio
$2,100
2400 sqft
OPEN YOUR DREAM BUSINESS HERE!! Lots of parking and affordable gross lease rates. NO PARTY STORE, HAIR SALON, OR TATTOO PARLOR.
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25000 FORD RD
25000 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$1,800
1500 sqft
PRIME LOCATION!!! ONE OF THE BEST CORNERS IN DEARBORN HEIGHTS. LOWER LEVEL SUITE WITH THREE PRIVATE OFFICES. PREVIOUSLY USED AS AN ACCOUNTING/ INSURANCE OFFICE.
1 Unit Available
6300 N HAGGERTY Road
6300 N Haggerty Rd, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$2,500
An asphalt-paved parking lot, approximately 2 acres in size with 160+ parking stalls available for lease to stage and/or park cars, trucks or trailers located north of Ford Road and east of Haggerty Road in Canton Township. Close to freeways.
1 Unit Available
Westland
36403 Warren Road
36403 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$2,300
1500 sqft
RETAIL SPACE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Brand New Construction! Prime Location! 6000 sqft building with 4 Store Fronts, one store front left at 1500 sqft. $2300/month! Located next door to Applebee's and across the street from Westland City Hall.
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
24676 FORD Road
24676 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
2000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION ON BUSY FORD RD. AVAILABLE SPACE 2000 SQ-FT BE ADJACENT TO THE SPRINT STORE ON THE CORNER.
1 Unit Available
Garden City
31535 FORD Road
31535 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,975
1233 sqft
Newer construction space for lease! Located in very busy area of Ford Rd next door to popular Dr.
