27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Riverview, MI
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 40
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 3
1 of 6
1 of 4
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 18
During the Cold War, Riverview, Michigan, played host to a missile launch site. Fortunately, today the only missile in Riverview is a disabled Nike Hercules, which has been placed on display in Young Patriot's Park.
Lying almost on the border between the United States and Canada, Riverview nestles comfortably into the Metro Detroit suburban area in southeast Michigan. It's incredibly well-connected, with Metropolitan Airport just 15 minutes to the west and the border to Ohio reachable within as little as half an hour. Riverview incorporated as a city recently, in 1959, but it has a fascinating history nonetheless, having served as an important missile base during the Cold War. The area also has a strong economic past, thanks to the presence of Sibley quarry, which supplied limestone during the late 19th century. If you're looking for a home in a well-established community, and you don't mind enduring Michigan's freezing winters, then come on down! Don't worry: most of the homes here have very good heating systems! See more
Finding an apartment in Riverview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.