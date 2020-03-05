412 Campbell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

JUST LOWERED Come see this Spacious renovated home in River Rouge. Hardwood floor in Living Room, Eat in area in Kitchen. Large first floor Master Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, Separate Family room with Fireplace. Full unfinished basement. Oversized 2 car detached garage and Shed for lots of Storage Opportunities. Large Deck, Shed and Garage are in back of House. Housing Vouchers are accepted for this property. $55 Application fee. $300 Cleaning Fee, $130 Admin Fee. NO Pets, NO Smoking. Visit the website rently.com to view this property any day/any time between 8 AM and 6 PM. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995.00, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,492.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.