River Rouge, MI
412 Campbell Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:49 PM

412 Campbell Street

412 Campbell Street · (248) 237-7600
Location

412 Campbell Street, River Rouge, MI 48218
River Rouge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1487 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST LOWERED Come see this Spacious renovated home in River Rouge. Hardwood floor in Living Room, Eat in area in Kitchen. Large first floor Master Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, Separate Family room with Fireplace. Full unfinished basement. Oversized 2 car detached garage and Shed for lots of Storage Opportunities. Large Deck, Shed and Garage are in back of House. Housing Vouchers are accepted for this property. $55 Application fee. $300 Cleaning Fee, $130 Admin Fee. NO Pets, NO Smoking. Visit the website rently.com to view this property any day/any time between 8 AM and 6 PM. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1199063?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $995.00, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,492.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Campbell Street have any available units?
412 Campbell Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 412 Campbell Street have?
Some of 412 Campbell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Campbell Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 Campbell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Campbell Street pet-friendly?
No, 412 Campbell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Rouge.
Does 412 Campbell Street offer parking?
Yes, 412 Campbell Street does offer parking.
Does 412 Campbell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Campbell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Campbell Street have a pool?
No, 412 Campbell Street does not have a pool.
Does 412 Campbell Street have accessible units?
No, 412 Campbell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Campbell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Campbell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Campbell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Campbell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
