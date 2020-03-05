412 Campbell Street

Amenities
JUST LOWERED Come see this Spacious renovated home in River Rouge. Hardwood floor in Living Room, Eat in area in Kitchen. Large first floor Master Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, Separate Family room with Fireplace. Full unfinished basement. Oversized 2 car detached garage and Shed for lots of Storage Opportunities. Large Deck, Shed and Garage are in back of House. Housing Vouchers are accepted for this property. $55 Application fee. $300 Cleaning Fee, $130 Admin Fee. NO Pets, NO Smoking. Visit the website rently.com to view this property any day/any time between 8 AM and 6 PM. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1199063?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $995.00, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,492.50, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.