23 Apartments for rent in Portage, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Portage renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
4821 Idlewood Ave
4821 Idlewood Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful home in Foxwood Hills neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout main floor. Kitchen with center island. Open floor plan to adjacent family room with gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding & chair rail.

1 Unit Available
4732 Westfield Avenue
4732 Westfield Avenue, Portage, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch is a must see! Updated kitchen and main floor laundry-washer and dryer included. Half bath conveniently located off of the laundry room. Hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Portage
Verified

Vine
3 Units Available
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,225
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.

Vine
1 Unit Available
708 W Walnut St
708 West Walnut Street, Kalamazoo, MI
7 Bedrooms
$1,500
2500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available Aug. 1, 2019 All wood floor beautiful 2500 Sqft house. 7 large bedrooms, 2 living rooms, 2 large kitchens, 2 full bathrooms, washer and dryer, plenty of storage and parking spaces. Awesome bar in basement.

Oakland-Winchell
1 Unit Available
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.

Vine
1 Unit Available
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.

Vine
1 Unit Available
708 S Park St
708 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
2500 sqft
Available 08/12/20 Available August 2020 If you are looking for large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, a hug unique attic bedroom, wood floors, and a large living room spaces. The home at 708 South Park will meet your needs.

Vine
1 Unit Available
710 S Park St
710 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,625
Available 08/12/20 With beautiful historic architecture and plenty of parking 710 Park is a classic old home. With it's beautiful historic pillars in the main living room this property stands out from the rest.

West Main HIll
1 Unit Available
1143 W Lovell St
1143 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1 Year Lease, Not available until 8/3/2019-8/2/2020 Four Bedroom, One Full Bath, Open Floor Plan, $400 Per Bedroom, Directly Across The Street From K College Walking Distance To Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College, 3-4 Off Street

Vine
1 Unit Available
714 S Park St
714 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
Available 08/12/20 This is truly a unique house! 714 S Park St Kalamazoo, MI 49007 6 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, large newly remodeled kitchen, a combination of wood floors, tile work, and nice carpeting, washer/

Sloan
1 Unit Available
832 W Kalamazoo Ave
832 West Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Many Memories can be made in this house! 832 W. Kalamazoo Ave.

Arcadia
1 Unit Available
3002 W Michigan Ave
3002 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
Many memories can be made in this house! 3002 W. Michigan Ave.

Vine
1 Unit Available
708 McCourtie St
708 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 McCourtie Available 08/05/20 Available August 2021. Newly remodeled home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updates include hardwood floors, fresh paint, washer, dryer, dishwasher and a fenced in patio. Ample off-street parking is included.

Vine
1 Unit Available
819 Oak St
819 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1674 sqft
Fall 2020! This property features 5 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located at the heart of the Vine Neighborhood near the corner of Oak and Vine. Home has hardwood floors, an enclosed front porch, and a newer kitchen.

Vine
1 Unit Available
813 Hoffman Ct
813 Hoffman Court, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
935 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Cute Renovated Bungalow on Hoffman Court. Located off Locust Street in the heart of the Vine Neighborhood. This location is quiet, yet close to all the Vine Neighborhood amenities. A very short distance to WMU and K-College.

Vine
1 Unit Available
414 Davis St
414 Davis Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,440
1724 sqft
FALL LEASING 2020! This 5-6 bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom house is located in the Vine neighborhood, near the corner of Lovell and Davis Street and near the WMU bus route. Original oak woodwork and hardwood floors give this home historical charm.

Edison
1 Unit Available
831 Franklin Street
831 Franklin Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This upstairs duplex is a must see. Walk in off of the deck into a large mud/sun room. Cute kitchen has plenty of cupboard space. Charming living/dining room with ceiling fan. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

Millwood
1 Unit Available
1629 Roseland Avenue
1629 Roseland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This home is located in the desirable Milwood neighborhood. Spacious kitchen has a large eating area with ample storage. Living room features large picture window. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 nice sized bedrooms and full bath with tub.

Vine
1 Unit Available
720 South Park Street
720 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
800 sqft
historic Vine neighborhood home!, Sheltered stairway, Easily maintained wood floors and carpet throughout, Full Bath, some built in BR drawers, Ample storage space, Paved parking, Laundry facilities.

Vine
1 Unit Available
521 South Westnedge Avenue
521 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
560 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom apartment located within walking distance to the downtown night life. Main floor unit, hardwood floors, french door and private entrance. Laundry facilities on site. Call today to schedule a tour! Contact us to schedule a showing.

West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1316 Summit Ave
1316 Summit Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great home near WMU and K College campuses. downtown kalamazoo and West Main amenities. Available 08/03/2020: 4 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood flooring, dishwasher, garbage disposal and AC. Gas range and over the range microwave.

West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1121 W North St
1121 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/03/20 Available 08/03/2020 Close to WMU and K College campuses and downtown, updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Fiber optic internet available. Central AC, hardwood floors, fenced yard and 1 car garage.

Vine
1 Unit Available
520 McCourtie St
520 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 Student Housing for the Fall! Available after August 1, 2020. CALL MARK FOR A SHOWING! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. 92% high efficiency furnace with central air! Dishwasher, washer and dryer with free soft water.
City Guide for Portage, MI

Located in the heart of Kalamazoo County, Portage, Michigan is home to manufacturing plants for a number of major corporations. But that's not all that's in Portage; the city is also prized by locals for its huge network of historic parks and bike trails.

With a population of 46,292 (2010 Census), Portage may seem like a bigger city than it actually is, thanks to the presence of a large number of corporate manufacturing plants within the city limits. While Portage is known as a manufacturing headquarters for Stryker (a medical equipment company), FEMA (a hydraulic valve corporation) and Pfizer pharmaceuticals, it's even more famous for its 50 miles of city biking trails and 900 acres of park space. Because of this, Portage never comes across as a concrete urban jungle; rather it's an attractive, beautifully-landscaped cosmopolitan city that still manages to maintain its links to nature. It's also less than 15 minutes away from Kalamazoo, which means you can have the best of big city life without actually having to live there. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Portage, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Portage renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

