17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portage, MI

4212 Branch Avenue
4212 Branch Avenue, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Two bedroom, one bath in updated duplex. New flooring, paint, windows and roof. The eat in kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Lawn/snow and water/sewer included. Great Portage location. New storage shed. Shared washer/dryer.

3750 Tartan Circle
3750 Tartan Circle, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy the beautiful view from this upper level condo in The Lakes of Woodbridge. This updated condo offers two bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large living room with cathedral ceilings. Open dining area, spacious kitchen with slider to the deck.

4214 Branch Avenue
4214 Branch Ave, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Two bedroom, one bath in updated duplex. New flooring, paint, windows and roof. The eat in kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Lawn/snow and water/sewer included. Great Portage location. New storage shed. Shared washer/dryer.
Millwood
Waverly Place
1412 Banbury Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
About 10 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo and I94. This community features carports, a large pool with sundeck, and a fitness center. Each home includes washer and dryer connections, custom window treatments and ample storage.

South Westnedge
Pleasant Avenue Apartments
750 Pleasant Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Spacious bedrooms Formal Dining Area Balcony Air Conditioning Laundry Facilities (RLNE4402389)

South Westnedge
742 W Kilgore Road
742 West Kilgore Road, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Clean 2 bedroom, one bath condo in great location! Upgraded kitchen and bath, upgraded lighting, upgraded interior doors and hardware. Corner unit with balcony close to shopping, schools and bus line.
Arcadia
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Arcadia
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Verified

Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.

Westwood
136 North Berkley Street
136 North Berkley Street, Westwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
This 2 bedroom unit has been substantially remodeled! This unit also has Central Air Conditioning! This unit offers a living room with plenty of natural daylight. There are two bedrooms off the main hallway - one of which has a large walk-in closet.

Knollwood
3481 Kenbrooke Court
3481 Kenbrooke Court, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$915
894 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! This 2 bedroom 1.

Sloan
605 W Kalamazoo Ave 2
605 W Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 GREAT 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 170132 Great 2 bedroom apartment available Aug 1st. This apartment was remodeled 2 years ago and in good condition. Close to WMU, K College and downtown.

Knollwood
Kenbrooke Court Condominiums
3506 Kenbrooke Court, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Townhouse style 2-bedroom 1.5 bath condo, near WMU, with central air, private entrance, enclosed patio, stove, frig, dishwasher, assigned parking, community pool and site laundry. (RLNE5743994)

Vine
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.

Central Business District
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.

Millwood
1629 Roseland Avenue
1629 Roseland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This home is located in the desirable Milwood neighborhood. Spacious kitchen has a large eating area with ample storage. Living room features large picture window. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 nice sized bedrooms and full bath with tub.

Vine
720 South Park Street
720 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
800 sqft
historic Vine neighborhood home!, Sheltered stairway, Easily maintained wood floors and carpet throughout, Full Bath, some built in BR drawers, Ample storage space, Paved parking, Laundry facilities.

