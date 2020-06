Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath bi-level in Portage. Open floor plan includes kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Open to the dining room with sliders that walk out onto the beautiful deck which overlooks the wooded lot. Large living room. 3 nice sized bedrooms and full bath complete this level. The finished lower level features a cozy family room and 4th bedroom or office. Large full bath/laundry room. 2 car attached garage.