This Ranch style condo in desirable Woodbridge Hills is a gem! It has been freshly painted from top to bottom, with new carpet throughout. Open floor plan includes living room and formal dining room. Kitchen has lots of cupboards and nice sized eating area as well. Large screened porch opens through sliders from the dining room, and overlooks the pond. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and full bath with walk in shower. Nice sized 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath with tub. 2 car attached garage. Unfinished basement offers tons of storage and laundry room, washer/dryer included for convenience only.