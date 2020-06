Amenities

This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located in the desirable Woodbridge Hills neighborhood, and overlooks the 7th hole on the Moors golf course! Open floor plan includes kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters. Main floor laundry complete with washer and dryer, convenience only. Formal living and dining rooms and a large family room and main floor office both with fireplaces. Main floor master with walk in closets and full bath with separate tub and shower. Upper level features 3large bedrooms and full bath. Finished lower level includes rec room with bar and full bath. Attached 2 car garage.