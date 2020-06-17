All apartments in Portage
1080 East Kilgore Road - 3
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

1080 East Kilgore Road - 3

1080 East Kilgore Road · No Longer Available
Location

1080 East Kilgore Road, Portage, MI 49002
Millwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Convenient single room for rent off Kilgore Road. Close to Meijer, the airport, restaurants, and only a 10 minute drive to Western's Campus.
Maintenance free living! Ready to move in condition! Renter will have their 1 bedroom with access to 2 bathrooms, large living room with a family room downstairs for their enjoyment. Renter will share the kitchen and bathrooms with their roommates. Renter will split utilities with 3 other roommates. Other roommates are between the ages of 21 and 30. Dogs on the premises.
Month to Month lease

Qualification Standards
-Applicant's income must exceed $1500.00 a month.
-Applicant must receive positive references from ALL previous landlords for the past 5 years.
-Applicant's credit score must be a minimum of 600
-Applicant must be clean, responsible, and pay their rent on time, at all times.
No evictions
A background check will be ordered on all applicant's over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 have any available units?
1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portage, MI.
What amenities does 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 have?
Some of 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 offer parking?
No, 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 have a pool?
No, 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1080 East Kilgore Road - 3 has units with air conditioning.
