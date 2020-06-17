1080 East Kilgore Road - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Convenient single room for rent off Kilgore Road. Close to Meijer, the airport, restaurants, and only a 10 minute drive to Western's Campus.

Maintenance free living! Ready to move in condition! Renter will have their 1 bedroom with access to 2 bathrooms, large living room with a family room downstairs for their enjoyment. Renter will share the kitchen and bathrooms with their roommates. Renter will split utilities with 3 other roommates. Other roommates are between the ages of 21 and 30. Dogs on the premises.

Month to Month lease



Qualification Standards

-Applicant's income must exceed $1500.00 a month.

-Applicant must receive positive references from ALL previous landlords for the past 5 years.

-Applicant's credit score must be a minimum of 600

-Applicant must be clean, responsible, and pay their rent on time, at all times.

No evictions

A background check will be ordered on all applicant's over 18.