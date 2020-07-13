Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

150 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Park, MI

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
21170 Kipling St
21170 Kipling Street, Oak Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious home in Oak Park! - This beautiful 4 bed/ 2 bath home wont last long! The home features new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and a freshly painted exterior.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
Metropolitan Oxford
2580 Oxford Rd, Berkley, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,110
635 sqft
Wi-Fi Included! Our Met Flats are updated everywhere you look! New modern cabinetry w/brushed nickel hardware, sleek appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, plush carpet, ultra modern bath with subway tiled tub surround, new fixtures and rainfall
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
21329 Ithaca Ave
21329 Ithaca Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$849
699 sqft
A 2 Bedroom Bungalow that is strategically located in Oak Park. Just a 10-minute walk from the nearest grocery (Kroger), within a 5 minute drive from Super & Food market, and just 3 blocks from the Kingswood Hospital.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke
19130 Ardmore
19130 Ardmore Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
19130 Ardmore - (RLNE3457121)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
1591 Catalpa Dr.
1591 Catalpa Drive, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1370 sqft
1591 Catalpa Dr. Available 09/10/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Coming Soon! 3 bed, 1.

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1546 W MARSHALL Street
1546 West Marshall Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1039 sqft
VERY CLEAN THREE BEDROOM BUNGALOW ON GREAT FERNDALE STREET. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND LARGE MASTER BEDROOM.

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1321 W 9 MILE Road
1321 West 9 Mile Road, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
TWO BEDROOM LOWER FLAT IN FERNDALE. LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND NATURAL FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND CERAMIC TILE FLOOR. CENTRAL AIR AND LOTS OF PARKING IN THE BACK. SHARED LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT PLUS STORAGE.

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
802 S Lafayette Ave
802 South Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
FOR LEASE - Perfectly located in Downtown Royal Oak this 2 bedroom unit has it all at a great price! Fully renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, fully renovated bathroom with large walk-in shower.

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
861 W LEWISTON Avenue
861 West Lewiston Avenue, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
814 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 29TH, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
$
19 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
5 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
820 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
2 Units Available
Madison Heights
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
770 sqft
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
2 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Royal Oak
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

July 2020 Oak Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oak Park Rent Report. Oak Park rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oak Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Oak Park rents held steady over the past month

Oak Park rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oak Park stand at $989 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,287 for a two-bedroom. Oak Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oak Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Oak Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Oak Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Oak Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Oak Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,287 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Oak Park's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Oak Park than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

