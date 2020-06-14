Apartment List
/
MI
/
northville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:30 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Northville, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Northville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
53 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
314 LAKE Street
314 Lake Street, Northville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1122 sqft
Cute, move in ready, walk to town, Downtown Northville Location. 2 car attached garage. Nice, updated kitchen. Sizable dining room and 1st floor bedroom. Spacious living room. Foyer room with wood like floors, used as study or reading room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
307 N CENTER Street
307 North Center Street, Northville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1490 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE CHARMER! THIS MOVE-IN READY COLONIAL WAS COMPLETELY REBUILT IN 1995 AND IS WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND EVERYTHING HISTORIC DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE HAS TO OFFER.
Results within 1 mile of Northville

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
45010 DUNBARTON
45010 Dunbarton Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2456 sqft
LOVELY COLONIAL FOR LEASE. BACKS TO A COMMONS AREA WITH VERY PRIVATE BACKYARD.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
45331 COURTVIEW Trail
45331 Courtview Trail, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2384 sqft
VERY IMPRESSIVE FIRST FLOOR MASTER CAPE COD, MARBLE FLOOR FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS & CROWN MOLDING IN DINING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BREAKFAST NOOK & KITCHEN AREA. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. GREAT ROOM WITH MARBLE FIREPLACE.
Results within 5 miles of Northville
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
86 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$752
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,260
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
39611 Springwater Dr
39611 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
STUNNING NEW YORK STYLE, 2 BEDROOM 2 STORY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH CARPET, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN! CENTRAL A/C, CEILING FANS, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
45133 OAK FOREST Drive
45133 Oak Forest Dr, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3776 sqft
Completely renovated in 2015, this beautiful home on oversized lot backs to woods.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1056 Byron - B
1056 Byron Street, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
625 sqft
8 Unit Building on quiet dead end residential street, close to Downtown Plymouth and all freeways.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive
39621 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows.

1 of 31

Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4670 sqft
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
49580 POWELL RIDGE Court
49580 Powell Ridge Ct, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4410 sqft
EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
24248 Woodham Road
24248 Woodham Road, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2411 sqft
Avaiblable Aug 1st, please contact Amy Chen @7342337517. Spacious 4BR 2.5Bath Colonial. . Family Room w/cathedral ceiling. Private Study Room. Hardwood Flooring to hallway, kitchen and eating area. Gas fireplace in Family Room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
673 S MAIN Street
673 South Main Street, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Enjoy this cozy upper studio apartment right in the middle of everything. Walk to all the stores, bars, restaurants and all that downtown Plymouth has to offer. Hardwood floors. Heat and water included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
44692 MANSFIELD Drive
44692 Mansfield Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2040 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NOVI COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE JAMESTOWNE GREENE SUBDIVISION. THIS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR WITH CARPET IN THE FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
39658 ROCKCREST Lane
39658 Rockcrest Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL NORTHVILLE CONDO BACKING TO WOODS! GREAT SPACE DESIGN INCLUDES 2 BEDROOM, 2 & 1/2 BATH AND OFFICE/ DEN. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND DOOR WALL TO OUTDOOR PATIO.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
39365 PLUMBROOK Drive
39365 Plumbrook Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2570 sqft
4 BEDROOM COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN QUIET FARMINGTON HILLS SUBDIVISION. 2 STORY FOYER WITH LARGE SPIRAL STAIRCASE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER CARPET IN FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, AND LIBRARY. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
36751 KENMORE Drive
36751 Kenmore Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2737 sqft
GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
29420 WESTON Drive
29420 Weston Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1623 sqft
NOVI'S PREMIER COMMUNITY "MEADOWBROOK TOWNOMES" LUXURY CONDO FOR RENT! WHY RENT AN APARTMENT WHEN YOU CAN RENT A BEAUTIFUL END UNIT CONDO! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, REMARKABLE VALUE ON LUXURY 3 BDRM CONDO.
Results within 10 miles of Northville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Northville, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Northville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Northville 1 BedroomsNorthville 2 BedroomsNorthville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthville 3 BedroomsNorthville Apartments under $1,000Northville Apartments under $1,100
Northville Apartments under $1,200Northville Apartments with BalconyNorthville Apartments with GarageNorthville Apartments with GymNorthville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthville Apartments with Parking
Northville Apartments with PoolNorthville Apartments with Washer-DryerNorthville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorthville Furnished ApartmentsNorthville Pet Friendly PlacesNorthville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIUtica, MIDexter, MIBloomfield Hills, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MI
Hazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor