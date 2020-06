20728 TAFT RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT CONDO FOR LEASE IN NORTHVILLE!, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS,12 OAKS MALL, PRIVATE ENTRANCE LEADS TO A SPACIOUS ON-STORY-UP RANCH EQUIPPED WITH UPDATES, NEW PAINT/NEW CARPET, KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW FLOORING, UPDATED COUNTERTOPS & LOTS OF CABINET SPACE, BREAKFAST BAR, LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS & SLIDING DOOR ACCESS TO BALCONY, MASTER SUITE WITH LARGE DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH VESSEL SINK, TILE SHOWER & UPDATED VANITY, PRIVATE BALCONY OVERLOOKING WOODED GROUNDS, ITS A WELL MAINTAINED CONDO IN A GREAT LOCATION, A MUST SEE HOME!!NO SMOKERS, CREDIT REPORT & EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION, LAST 3 PAY STUBS, LAST 2 YEARS W2'S, FIRST MONTHS RENT & 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED, $350 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE...AGENT MUST BE PRESENT FOR ALL SHOWINGS! PETS ARE ALLOWED!!