3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northview, MI
1 Unit Available
1433 Mark St. NE
1433 Mark Street Northeast, Northview, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1470 sqft
1433 Mark St.
Results within 5 miles of Northview
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Midtown
59 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
East Hills
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Northeast Grand Rapids
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Eastown
1 Unit Available
454 Ethel SE
454 Ethel Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Gorgeous 4 bed/ 1 bath Home in East Town - You won't want to miss out on this amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bath home right in East Town! This home features: hardwood floors throughout, a basement, original trim and amazing character! Pets are OK with pet
Belknap Lookout
1 Unit Available
619 Prospect Ave Northeast
619 Prospect Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 story single family Home with convenient location! Only MINUTES from Downtown GR, Colleges, Medical Mile, Entertainment, Restaurants and much more! Step inside and you will not be disappointed with the spacious layout
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1008 Helen St. Ne
1008 Helen Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedroom home on the NE side - This cute 3 bedroom home on the NE side of Grand Rapids is move in ready! This home is close to the Medical Mile and Eastown. Inside your will find hard wood flooring and a washer and dryer for your convenience.
Creston
1 Unit Available
1317 Herrick Ave
1317 Herrick Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1554 sqft
NE GR 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on Grand Rapids NE side. To view our virtual tour, please follow this link: https://my.matterport.
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
254 Washington St SE Apt 4
254 Washington Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
This amazing three bedroom, two bathroom makes you feel like you're in a mini mansion! It has all sorts of charm, with it's spiral staircase and it's huge windows. The location is awesome as well! It also comes with a one stall garage.
Belknap Lookout
1 Unit Available
450 Hopson NE
450 Hopson Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
988 sqft
450 Hopson NE- $100 off first month's rent! - Cute NE side home with a garage and fenced yard. Kitchen was renovated just a year ago and has stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/dryer and lots of storage space in the basement.
SWAN
1 Unit Available
739 Sibley St NW
739 Sibley Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 bed 1.5 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors close to downtown campus. Updated kitchen and baths One stall garage with a driveway $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE5191205)
Midtown
1 Unit Available
440 Diamond NE
440 Diamond Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
440 Diamond NE Available 06/15/20 440 Diamond NE - Large, beautifully remodeled home in Midtown. Less than a block from Michigan St. shops, restaurants/bars, and grocery store.
Creston
1 Unit Available
53 Mathews Ct NE
53 Mathews Court Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedroom home! Coming available in June! - This well maintained 4 bedroom features a modern kitchen with updated appliances, great counter top space and an abundance of cabinetry storage.
Midtown
1 Unit Available
101 Fuller Ave NE
101 Fuller Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
983 sqft
101 Fuller Ave NE Available 06/13/20 101 Fuller - 3 bed/1 bath just steps from the Fulton St Farmers Market! - Steps from the Farmers Market, great food and coffee shops, Aquinas - with a super cute fenced in back yard! Off-street parking - even has
SWAN
1 Unit Available
1039 Jackson St NW
1039 Jackson Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1039 Jackson St. NW Available 08/07/20 1039 Jackson NW Available August 7, 2020 $2,250.00/month $2,250.
West Grand
1 Unit Available
558 Lane Ave NW
558 Lane Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Available 08/08/20 558 Lane Ave NW Available August 8, 2020 $1,800.00/month $1,800.00 Security Deposit $35.00/ Application $500.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee Check out this home featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Creston
1 Unit Available
1253 College NE
1253 College Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1253 College NE- Water included. - Single family home on the northeast side. Spacious living spaces and kitchen. Recently refinished hardwood floors. One main floor bedroom. Three additional large bedrooms upstairs.
West Grand
1 Unit Available
839 Fremont Ave NW
839 Fremont Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
839 Fremont Available 08/01/20 You will love this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasting beautiful woodwork. Two bedrooms downstairs with living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom.
West Grand
1 Unit Available
1245 Garfield Ave NW
1245 Garfield Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
SPACIOUS 4BR 2Ba HOME FOR RENT Available 08/07/20 1245 Garfield Ave. NW $1,500.
West Grand
1 Unit Available
1012 Powers Ave NW
1012 Powers Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
Available 06/19/20 Completely remodeled 3-4 bedroom home with 2 stall detached garage just 1 1/2 mile from downtown Grand Rapids.
Eastown
1 Unit Available
326 Woodmere Ave SE
326 Woodmere Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
326 Woodmere SE Available 06/15/20 Very large 4 Bedroom home located on a great one-way street in Eastown. This home features 2 full baths, a huge screened porch, finished basement, finished attic, central air. Fenced yard, offstreet parking.
West Grand
1 Unit Available
954 Fremont Ave NW
954 Fremont Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
Ready for MOVE-IN on August 1st, 2020. Located on the NW side of Grand Rapids, this renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom single-family home is ready for renters.
Midtown
1 Unit Available
641 Atwood St NE
641 Atwood Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Ready for MOVE-IN around July 17, 2020. Come live the Heritage Hill lifestyle in this sprawling 4 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home. The location is perfect and the amenities the home offers make the deal even better.
