1433 Mark St. NE Available 06/15/20 Three Bedroom Ranch in Northeast Grand Rapids - Remodeled 1950s home in Northview school district, conveniently located off of Plainfield Avenue! Enjoy a spacious living room and formal dining area, large kitchen, cove ceilings, and hardwood flooring. Breezeway from kitchen to one stall garage is a perfect mudroom, additional storage area, or recreation space. '50s style glass block flanks the front door and windows allowing privacy and natural lighting. Main floor laundry and utility room off of the kitchen. 90% efficient furnace and air conditioning! The yard is 1/3 of an acre with a well-maintained landscape. Tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, trash removal, water/sewer, and lawn care/snow removal). Renter's insurance required. No pets.



Security deposit is equal to 1-1.5x the monthly rent and determined based on application strength.



Application Fee: $35

Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/



Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.



No Pets Allowed



