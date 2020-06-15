All apartments in Northview
1433 Mark St. NE

1433 Mark Street Northeast · (616) 257-9577 ext. 2
Location

1433 Mark Street Northeast, Northview, MI 49525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1433 Mark St. NE · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
1433 Mark St. NE Available 06/15/20 Three Bedroom Ranch in Northeast Grand Rapids - Remodeled 1950s home in Northview school district, conveniently located off of Plainfield Avenue! Enjoy a spacious living room and formal dining area, large kitchen, cove ceilings, and hardwood flooring. Breezeway from kitchen to one stall garage is a perfect mudroom, additional storage area, or recreation space. '50s style glass block flanks the front door and windows allowing privacy and natural lighting. Main floor laundry and utility room off of the kitchen. 90% efficient furnace and air conditioning! The yard is 1/3 of an acre with a well-maintained landscape. Tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, trash removal, water/sewer, and lawn care/snow removal). Renter's insurance required. No pets.

Security deposit is equal to 1-1.5x the monthly rent and determined based on application strength.

Application Fee: $35
Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/

Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1874979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Mark St. NE have any available units?
1433 Mark St. NE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1433 Mark St. NE have?
Some of 1433 Mark St. NE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Mark St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Mark St. NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Mark St. NE pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Mark St. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northview.
Does 1433 Mark St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Mark St. NE does offer parking.
Does 1433 Mark St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Mark St. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Mark St. NE have a pool?
No, 1433 Mark St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Mark St. NE have accessible units?
Yes, 1433 Mark St. NE has accessible units.
Does 1433 Mark St. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Mark St. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Mark St. NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1433 Mark St. NE has units with air conditioning.
