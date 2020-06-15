25 Amsterdam

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights with detached garage, large corner lot, unfinished basement, and enclosed front porch. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, trash, water/sewer, and lawn care/snow removal). Renters insurance required. Pet friendly.



Security deposit is equal to 1-1.5x the monthly rent and determined based on application strength.



Application Fee: $35

Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/



Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.



