25 Amsterdam
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

25 Amsterdam

25 Amsterdam Avenue · (616) 257-9577 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Amsterdam Avenue, Muskegon Heights, MI 49444

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 25 Amsterdam · Avail. now

$725

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights with detached garage, large corner lot, unfinished basement, and enclosed front porch. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, trash, water/sewer, and lawn care/snow removal). Renters insurance required. Pet friendly.

Security deposit is equal to 1-1.5x the monthly rent and determined based on application strength.

Application Fee: $35
Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/

Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.

(RLNE5144997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Amsterdam have any available units?
25 Amsterdam has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Amsterdam have?
Some of 25 Amsterdam's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Amsterdam currently offering any rent specials?
25 Amsterdam isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Amsterdam pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Amsterdam is pet friendly.
Does 25 Amsterdam offer parking?
Yes, 25 Amsterdam does offer parking.
Does 25 Amsterdam have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Amsterdam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Amsterdam have a pool?
No, 25 Amsterdam does not have a pool.
Does 25 Amsterdam have accessible units?
Yes, 25 Amsterdam has accessible units.
Does 25 Amsterdam have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Amsterdam does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Amsterdam have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Amsterdam does not have units with air conditioning.
Muskegon Heights 3 Bedrooms
