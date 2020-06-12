/
2 bedroom apartments
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milford, MI
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd., Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1395 sqft
Redwood White Lake is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
17 Units Available
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct, South Lyon, MI
2 Bedrooms
$964
860 sqft
Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2049 DUCK LAKE Road
2049 Duck Lake Road North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
UPPER UNIT APARTMENT FOR LEASE. Occupancy Aug 2nd. Located in well maintained 8 unit building. 2nd floor 1020 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Bath recently updated. 12 month min. lease. No short term leases. Longer lease may be considered.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Wixom
1 Unit Available
316 N WIXOM Road
316 North Wixom Road, Wixom, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Great location in a newer complex close to downtown Wixom and expressways. Second floor ranch unit with very open floor plan with large master bedroom with private bath and large closet. Second bedroom with second full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Walled Lake
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
15203 CHESAPEAKE CIR.
15203 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMACULATE 2 BED 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM ----- CHESAPEAKE CIR - BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO. HOME BOASTS A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING FOR LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
365 South Warren Street
365 S Warren St, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Just completed! Spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of downtown South Lyon. Parkside Apartments has it all - An open floor plan that tastefully flows between the kitchen, dining and living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28192 Oakmonte Circle East
28192 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
28192 Oakmonte Circle East Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, BLACK APPLIANCES & ATTACHED
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
2113 PARK PLACE Drive
2113 Park Place Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1054 sqft
Great end unit condo. Clean and ready for quick move in. Kitchen was expanded and opens up to living room for a more roomy feel.Large master bedroom. Includes all appliances. 1 car attached garage with opener.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1482 MARINER Drive
1482 Mariner Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Enjoy this clean and updated Lake Village condo that features an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and newer flooring throughout. Cute kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, newer paint, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
28385 Carlton Way
28385 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. 2 yr minimum. READY FOR MOVE IN. NEWER CARPET. UPPER UNIT, WITH ALL APPLIANCES. 2 FULL BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. LARGE KITCHEN. 1.5 MO SEC DEP. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. $300 CLEAN FEE. $25.00 app. fee.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
28122 CARLTON WAY Drive
28122 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1488 sqft
END UNIT IN CARLTON FOREST! LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER-END UNIT WITH VAULTED & CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, DINING AREA, EAT IN KITCHEN, TWO FULL BATHS, GAS FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, PRIVATE TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, NEWER WASHER & DRYER.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
27868 DECLARATION Road
27868 Declaration Rd, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1051 sqft
VERY CLEAN LIKE-NEW CONDO FOR LEASE IN LIBERTY PARK COMMUNITY IN NOVI. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GLASS TOP STOVE, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, AND KITCHEN LIGHTING. NEW FLOORING IN ENTRY.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
12102 ADDINGTON
12102 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1361 sqft
SHARP UNIT OFFERING 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. LEASE PAYMENT INCLUDES, WATER BILL, ASSOCIATION DUES, GARBAGE PICK-UP, SNOW REMOVAL AND LANDSCAPING.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
29208 Chesapeake Circle
29208 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Beautiful upper ranch condo in the Highly Desirable Maple Crossings, offering residents a club house, swimming pool, hot tub, gazebo & walking trails. Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling. Featuring 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, both w/ Walk-In Closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2646 BARTON Street
2646 Barton Street, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
710 sqft
MOVE IN READY! HUGE WOODED LOT W/ STORAGE SHED. FRESHLEY PAINTED, NEWER CARPET. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEW ROOF ON ALL BUILDINGS IN 2011. EXT SIDING 1996. NEWER TOILET & FAUCETS. 2ND BR CAN BE USED AS A FAM RM W/CLOSET.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
212 S PONTIAC Trail
212 South Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1347 sqft
Incredible opportunity to lease directly on the north end of Walled Lake!!! This completely renovated and fully furnished bungalow offers 2 bed, 1.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
12107 Addington Drive
12107 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1315 sqft
Largest of the 3 floor plans in highly sought after Addington Corners on a premium lot with TWO-CAR TANDEM GARAGE! 2 storied foyer leads you into the great room with vaulted ceiling and formal dining room.
