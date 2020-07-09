All apartments in Milford
470 VILLAGE Lane
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:27 PM

470 VILLAGE Lane

470 Village Lane · (248) 360-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

470 Village Lane, Milford, MI 48381
Downtown Milford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
SHORT TERM LEASE. Still time to enjoy all that Downtown Milford offers for this Summer , Fall and Winter . Welcome to the Village of Milford. Walking distance to downtown and all Milford. Great Restaurants, Shopping, bike and walking trails, central park, Amphitheater with free summer concerts and so much more. This Fabulous Unit comes fully furnished with almost all brand new furniture. You need to bring almost nothing but your clothes. Heat, Electric,Water,Cable, Wi- fi , Association fees are all covered in the Lease. This Brownstone has been completely freshened up with new carpet and paint, new composite patio and A/C, Hot water heater new in 2016. This prime unit Available starting approx. August 1st. Call for an appointment. No virtual tours allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 VILLAGE Lane have any available units?
470 VILLAGE Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 470 VILLAGE Lane have?
Some of 470 VILLAGE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 VILLAGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
470 VILLAGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 VILLAGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 470 VILLAGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford.
Does 470 VILLAGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 470 VILLAGE Lane offers parking.
Does 470 VILLAGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 VILLAGE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 VILLAGE Lane have a pool?
No, 470 VILLAGE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 470 VILLAGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 470 VILLAGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 470 VILLAGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 VILLAGE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 470 VILLAGE Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 470 VILLAGE Lane has units with air conditioning.
