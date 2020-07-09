470 VILLAGE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

SHORT TERM LEASE. Still time to enjoy all that Downtown Milford offers for this Summer , Fall and Winter . Welcome to the Village of Milford. Walking distance to downtown and all Milford. Great Restaurants, Shopping, bike and walking trails, central park, Amphitheater with free summer concerts and so much more. This Fabulous Unit comes fully furnished with almost all brand new furniture. You need to bring almost nothing but your clothes. Heat, Electric,Water,Cable, Wi- fi , Association fees are all covered in the Lease. This Brownstone has been completely freshened up with new carpet and paint, new composite patio and A/C, Hot water heater new in 2016. This prime unit Available starting approx. August 1st. Call for an appointment. No virtual tours allowed.