Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:44 PM

76 Apartments for rent in The Stadium District, Lansing, MI

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
12 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$950
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
2 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
322 Pere Marquette Dr Unit 3
322 Pere Marquette Drive, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
322 Pere Marquette Dr Unit 3 Available 08/22/20 Downtown 2-Bdr 2-Bth Condo - Near LCC/Cooley - PHOTOS COMING SOON!! SHOWINGS TO BEGIN ON AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo conveniently located in downtown Lansing. Handicap accessible unit.
Results within 1 mile of The Stadium District
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$610
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$610
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
4 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
515 Cherry Street - 4
515 Cherry St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Cute 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment near downtown Lansing! Located in the Cherry Hill Neighborhood, right next to a huge park on the river with kayak and boat launch. Walkable to Washington Square and REO Town.

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
331 East Hillsdale Street - 9
331 E Hillsdale St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Lansing! 3rd floor unit.

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
317 E Hillsdale St - 2
317 East Hillsdale Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
650 sqft
Cute 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment with finished basement! Upper level of duplex conveniently located within walking distance from downtown Lansing's restaurants and shops, River Street Park, and just a few minutes drive from Cooley Law School, Lansing

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1136 McCullough St
1136 Mccullough Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
864 sqft
Luxury 3 bed 1 bath house. driveway parking. Appliances includes: Fridge and stove. There are washer and dryer hook-ups. Many updates made on the house, ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, hardwood floors, private fenced yard. Full unfinished basement.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1423 Bailey St
1423 Bailey Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Story House. Fresh Paint and Carpet. Appliances Included. Pets OK. Shed. Enclosed Porch. Close to Bus Stop.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1134 McCullough St
1134 Mccullough Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
752 sqft
Luxurious 2 bed 1 bath house driveway parking. Appliances includes: Fridge and stove. There are washer and dryer hook-ups. Many updates made on the house, ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, hardwood floors, private partially fenced yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1115 N Capitol Ave
1115 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
This large and open 3 bedroom unit is finished and ready to move in! Hardwood & tile floors with high ceilings, tons of windows, lots of character. Easy walk to both Old Town & Downtown & just a short ride to East Lansing.

Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Maryland Ave
1200 Maryland Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Bright, fresh, and updated, this attractive home is situated on a large corner lot and is just waiting for you to move right in. A necessity for these summer days, stay cool inside and beat the extreme heat with central A/C.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1023-2 N. Walnut
1023 N Walnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$599
1023-2 N. Walnut Available 09/01/20 Remodeled 1-BDR 1-BTH Apt Near LCC/Cooley- Pet Friendly - 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the second level. Spacious bedroom. Bathroom has stand-up shower only, no tub.

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
515 Cherry Street - 3
515 Cherry Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
650 sqft
Cute 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment near downtown Lansing! Located in the Cherry Hill Neighborhood, right next to a huge park on the river with kayak and boat launch. Walkable to Washington Square and REO Town.

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
326 East Hillsdale - 4
326 E Hillsdale St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Lansing! 1st floor unit.

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
322 E. Hillsdale - 2, 322.5 E. Hillsdale
322 East Hillsdale Street, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super cute 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment! Upstairs unit in a beautifully remodeled duplex in Lansing's Cherry Hill Neighborhood! Custom shower, butcher block counter top, awesome fixtures. Located in Lansing's Cherry Hill Neighborhood.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Adorable One Bedroom Apt....Just Take a Look
1117 N Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
This adorable 1-bdrm apartment is located in between Old Town and Downtown in a very quite neighborhood. Awesome location, you can walk to everything. There is also a large parking lot and private yard in the back.
Results within 5 miles of The Stadium District
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
12 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$628
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
14 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
16 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.

