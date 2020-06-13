Apartment List
/
MI
/
lansing
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

51 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lansing, MI

Finding an apartment in Lansing that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
4 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
8 Units Available
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$741
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$647
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$836
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Groesbeck Area
4 Units Available
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
The Stadium District
6 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$980
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
6 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
955 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$640
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1362 sqft
A fantastic community with an efficient apartment design. Each home features a den space, two-car garage attached, and a spacious living space. On-site green space. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Lakes
4320 Dell Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1125 sqft
Plenty of places to play, including playground, fitness center, pool and sauna. Enjoy volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Set among trees near a man-made lake. Near Michigan State University campus and I-96.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Lansing
3 Units Available
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Village
315 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI
Studio
$580
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$635
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
Luxurious homes have new windows, private entries, and king-size closets. Community has parklike atmosphere, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Located close to Cooley Law School, I-96, and Steak n' Shake.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Westwind Townhomes
225 Spinnaker Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have private entrance, patio, and washer dryer hookup. Community features private garages, online payments, and is pet friendly. Located just off of CATA bus line and US-496.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1366 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Forest View
Contact for Availability
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated April 30 at 02:15pm
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1182 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
1229 Bement St.
1229 Bement St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Basement - 2-bedroom, 1-bath house. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. Bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Covered front porch. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. Small yard. No garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
321 Clifford St
321 Clifford Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
696 sqft
321 Clifford St Available 07/01/20 2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Garage - Pet Friendly - UNDERGOING MAJOR RENOVATIONS - SHOWINGS TO BEGIN JUNE 23RD. Cozy 2-bedroom 1-bath art deco style house. Built in 1950 with 696 square feet of living space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Baker-Donora
1 Unit Available
1423 Bailey St
1423 Bailey Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Story House. Fresh Paint and Carpet. Appliances Included. Pets OK. Shed. Enclosed Porch. Close to Bus Stop.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lansing, MI

Finding an apartment in Lansing that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lansing 1 BedroomsLansing 2 BedroomsLansing 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLansing 3 BedroomsLansing Accessible Apartments
Lansing Apartments with BalconyLansing Apartments with GarageLansing Apartments with GymLansing Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLansing Apartments with Parking
Lansing Apartments with PoolLansing Apartments with Washer-DryerLansing Dog Friendly ApartmentsLansing Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ann Arbor, MIBattle Creek, MIFlint, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MI
Jackson, MIHolt, MIBrighton, MIColdwater, MIHowell, MISpringfield, MI
DeWitt, MIDexter, MIPortland, MIBath, MIHaslett, MIFenton, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest ViewThe Stadium District
Downtown Lansing

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law SchoolLansing Community College
Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
Kellogg Community College