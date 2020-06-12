/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Orion, MI
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Village Of Lake Orion Downtown
1 Unit Available
155 Atwater Street, Unit A
155 Atwater Street, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Guinn Place Townhouses 155 Atwater Unit A Lake Orion, MI 48362 24-month lease @ $1,400.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Village Of Lake Orion Downtown
1 Unit Available
120 South Broadway - 203
120 South Broadway Street, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1203 sqft
NOW OPEN!! New Construction Apartments in Downtown Lake Orion. Multiple floor plans for 1 and 2 bedroom homes available.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Orion
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1895 Hunters Ln
1895 Hunters Lane, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1059 sqft
1059 sq. ft. 2 bed, 2 bath Lake Orion ranch condo (Joslyn and Scripps) with two car attached garage and finished walk out basement. Doorwall in living room with access to large deck. Finished basement with full back and walkout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2048 Trimble Street
2048 Trimble Street, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1891 sqft
Sparkling New 2/2 Condo in Orion Twp - WOW! This beautiful light & bright condo with over $75k in builder upgrades is a dream.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3509 TREMONTE Circle N
3509 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Beautiful Upper End Unit Condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room and private balcony with beautiful views overlooking gazebo & common grounds. Private laundry room with washer & dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle
5346 Brookemonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1344 sqft
Like new ground floor unit, private entry, gas fireplace, 2 full baths, neutral décor. Very quiet setting overlooking the common area at the rear of the complex. amenities include clubhouse, community pool, gym, basketball & tennis courts.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Orion
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1195 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1176 sqft
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
849 Brandon
849 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Updated Condo in a Great Complex on the border of Auburn Hills. First Floor. Private Entrance. 2 Bedrooms. 2 Full Baths. 1 Car Attached Garage. Laundry in Unit. Club House and Swimming Pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2605 GREENSTONE BLVD APT 210
2605 Greenstone Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1093 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bath top floor condo available for lease. Very bright & spacious with brand new flooring throughout the whole condo. Full size washer & dryer inside the unit. Rent includes water, lawn maintenance & snow removal.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
149 S VISTA
149 Vista Drive South, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1620 sqft
$1695 FOR ONE YEAR LEASE OR $1550 FOR 2 OR MORE YEAR LEASE. Fabulous Townhouse Style Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Loft and 2-Car Attached Garage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3048 CARLY Court
3048 Carly Court, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1116 sqft
Pottery barn perfect, newly renovated. Dream kitchen by anyone's standard with bright white cabinetry, granite countertops, and Newer Stainless appliances Hardwood floors in the kitchen, breakfast nook, and great room.
Similar Pages
Lake Orion Apartments with GarageLake Orion Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Orion Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MI