402 3rd St Uppr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access

402 THIRD, UPPER ~ 2018 City Certified Duplex, Upper Apartment. Large, nearly 1400 SF, 2, BR with Bonus FP (decorative) Rm, possible Den, Study, 3rd BR, 1 Bath. Featuring: good size living room, dining room, and enclosed porch off the back. Separate basements with laundry hook-ups in each. Paved driveway parking. All new paint throughout with gorgeous refinished hard wood flooring and new vinyl in the bath. Included: Water/Sewer, Lawn & Snow Car, and Trash Pick-Up. Tenant pays gas & electric. NO CATS, and ASK ABOUT PET POLICY. Smokers need not apply. DURING TOUR OF THIS APARTMENT, MASKS COVERING THE NOSE & MOUTH ARE REQUIRED. For more information, or to schedule a showing, call Showing Agent 517-879-4682.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5769329)