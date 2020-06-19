All apartments in Jackson
Find more places like 402 3rd St Uppr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson, MI
/
402 3rd St Uppr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

402 3rd St Uppr

402 3rd Street · (517) 879-4682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jackson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

402 3rd Street, Jackson, MI 49201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $875 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
402 THIRD, UPPER ~ 2018 City Certified Duplex, Upper Apartment. Large, nearly 1400 SF, 2, BR with Bonus FP (decorative) Rm, possible Den, Study, 3rd BR, 1 Bath. Featuring: good size living room, dining room, and enclosed porch off the back. Separate basements with laundry hook-ups in each. Paved driveway parking. All new paint throughout with gorgeous refinished hard wood flooring and new vinyl in the bath. Included: Water/Sewer, Lawn & Snow Car, and Trash Pick-Up. Tenant pays gas & electric. NO CATS, and ASK ABOUT PET POLICY. Smokers need not apply. DURING TOUR OF THIS APARTMENT, MASKS COVERING THE NOSE & MOUTH ARE REQUIRED. For more information, or to schedule a showing, call Showing Agent 517-879-4682.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5769329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 3rd St Uppr have any available units?
402 3rd St Uppr has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 3rd St Uppr have?
Some of 402 3rd St Uppr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 3rd St Uppr currently offering any rent specials?
402 3rd St Uppr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 3rd St Uppr pet-friendly?
No, 402 3rd St Uppr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 402 3rd St Uppr offer parking?
Yes, 402 3rd St Uppr does offer parking.
Does 402 3rd St Uppr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 3rd St Uppr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 3rd St Uppr have a pool?
No, 402 3rd St Uppr does not have a pool.
Does 402 3rd St Uppr have accessible units?
No, 402 3rd St Uppr does not have accessible units.
Does 402 3rd St Uppr have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 3rd St Uppr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 3rd St Uppr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 3rd St Uppr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 402 3rd St Uppr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Autumn Woods
3500 Commons Blvd
Jackson, MI 49203

Similar Pages

Jackson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIBattle Creek, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MI
Holt, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIColdwater, MIHowell, MI
DeWitt, MIDexter, MIPortland, MIBath, MIHaslett, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborKellogg Community College
University of Michigan-Ann ArborMichigan State University
Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity