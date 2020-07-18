All apartments in Jackson
Find more places like 1301 Greenwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson, MI
/
1301 Greenwood Ave
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

1301 Greenwood Ave

1301 Greenwood Avenue · (800) 508-6821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jackson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1301 Greenwood Avenue, Jackson, MI 49203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $990 · Avail. now

$990

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious 3 bed 1 bath first floor apartment. No Pets. Comes with all appliances inside unit. Tenant Responsible for Trash pick up service. Gas, electric, water, sewer, lawn and snow removal included in rent. Tenant is not allowed to paint. No a/c if tenant wants to place their own a/c unit $50 a month extra. Wood floors throughout the unit. 1 car garage. CALL 1-800-508-6821
Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Greenwood Ave have any available units?
1301 Greenwood Ave has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1301 Greenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Greenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Greenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Greenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 1301 Greenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Greenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1301 Greenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Greenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Greenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1301 Greenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Greenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1301 Greenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Greenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Greenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Greenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1301 Greenwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1301 Greenwood Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Autumn Woods
3500 Commons Blvd
Jackson, MI 49203

Similar Pages

Jackson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIBattle Creek, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MI
Holt, MIBrighton, MISouth Lyon, MIHowell, MIDeWitt, MI
Portland, MIBath, MIAlbion, MIDundee, MIHaslett, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborKellogg Community College
University of Michigan-Ann ArborMichigan State University
Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity