1301 Greenwood Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious 3 bed 1 bath first floor apartment. No Pets. Comes with all appliances inside unit. Tenant Responsible for Trash pick up service. Gas, electric, water, sewer, lawn and snow removal included in rent. Tenant is not allowed to paint. No a/c if tenant wants to place their own a/c unit $50 a month extra. Wood floors throughout the unit. 1 car garage. CALL 1-800-508-6821

Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906926)