Holland, MI
50 W 8th St Ste 403
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

50 W 8th St Ste 403

50 W 8th St ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

50 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Downtown Holland

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
AVAILABLE 5/1/2020! Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of downtown Holland! Kitchen features quartz counter tops with stainless steel appliances, tiled back splash, and built in wine cooler. Between the two large bedrooms, two spacious bathrooms, and plenty of storage space between the many closets and separate laundry area. This home will not last long!
Interested? Fill out an application at www.bvwpm.com today! All potential tenants over age 18 must fill out the application before a showing can be scheduled. Prospective tenants must complete an application and receive conditional approval prior to a showing. A credit check will not be initiated until the applicant has seen the property and gives BVW Property Management approval to fully process their application. Equal housing opportunity. Tenant to verify accuracy of listing. Additional administrative fees due at lease signing may apply. See office for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 W 8th St Ste 403 have any available units?
50 W 8th St Ste 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holland, MI.
What amenities does 50 W 8th St Ste 403 have?
Some of 50 W 8th St Ste 403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 W 8th St Ste 403 currently offering any rent specials?
50 W 8th St Ste 403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 W 8th St Ste 403 pet-friendly?
No, 50 W 8th St Ste 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holland.
Does 50 W 8th St Ste 403 offer parking?
No, 50 W 8th St Ste 403 does not offer parking.
Does 50 W 8th St Ste 403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 W 8th St Ste 403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 W 8th St Ste 403 have a pool?
No, 50 W 8th St Ste 403 does not have a pool.
Does 50 W 8th St Ste 403 have accessible units?
No, 50 W 8th St Ste 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 50 W 8th St Ste 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 W 8th St Ste 403 has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 W 8th St Ste 403 have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 W 8th St Ste 403 does not have units with air conditioning.
