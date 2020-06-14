Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:30 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Haslett, MI with hardwood floors

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1794 Sherbrook Way
1794 Sherbrook Way, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
Ranch home, attached 2-car garage in the heart of Haslett near schools next to Community Park on a beautiful corner lot. Featuring a large living room with wood burning fireplace and mantle.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117
6150 Cobblers Drive, Haslett, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
744 sqft
Wonderful updated 1 bedroom condo in East Lansing . This condo is located on the 3rd floor in the back of the building so it is very quiet. Surrounded with lots mature pine trees.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6212 Birch Row Dr
6212 Birch Row Dr, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
6212 Birch Row Dr Available 06/17/20 Well Maintained 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex w/ Garage, Basement, Fenced Yard - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 duplex located in the desirable East Lansing school district. Fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
5937 Shaw St. - 6
5937 Shaw Street, Haslett, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
Beautifully renovated luxury apartment with stunning lake views! No expense was spared in this home that is perfect for executive housing.
Results within 1 mile of Haslett
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape.
1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1375 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.

Glencairn

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Glencairn
1 Unit Available
419 W. Saginaw street
419 West Saginaw Street, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
419 W. Saginaw street Available 07/15/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room.
Results within 5 miles of Haslett
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Groesbeck Area
4 Units Available
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
The Stadium District
6 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$980
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Midtown

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
321 Clifford St
321 Clifford Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
696 sqft
321 Clifford St Available 07/01/20 2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Garage - Pet Friendly - UNDERGOING MAJOR RENOVATIONS - SHOWINGS TO BEGIN JUNE 23RD. Cozy 2-bedroom 1-bath art deco style house. Built in 1950 with 696 square feet of living space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown East Lansing
1 Unit Available
600 Albert Ave
600 Albert Avenue, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a fabulous 2008 built one bedroom ranch style condominium located in East Lansing within walking distance to MSU, restaurants, and shopping. Enter the secure entrance to find an attractive lobby leading to the elevators.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown East Lansing
1 Unit Available
102 Albert Ave
102 Albert Ave, East Lansing, MI
Studio
$820
1 Bedroom
Ask
This has a main room with huge closet, hardwood floors big bright windows, the apartment has a separate Kitchenette, and third room suitable as a computer room. and a full bath with tub and shower. LIC. for one or two people @ no additional charge.
Results within 10 miles of Haslett
1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Lakes Estates
3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,198
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eclectic retro living in the renovated West Bend Company Factory building. Community features a rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen.
Stonecrest

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$640
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Westwind Townhomes
225 Spinnaker Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have private entrance, patio, and washer dryer hookup. Community features private garages, online payments, and is pet friendly. Located just off of CATA bus line and US-496.
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Forest View
Contact for Availability
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Averill Woods
1 Unit Available
3222 W. Holmes Rd.
3222 West Holmes Road, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1110 sqft
3222 W. Holmes Rd. Available 08/15/20 Great 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex in Lansing - Great 3-bedroom 1.5-bath two story duplex located in South Lansing. Open floor plan with living/dining combo and sliding glass door out to the back deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Haslett, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Haslett renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

