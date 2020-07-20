1264 Haslett Rd 1266

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Duplex, 1264 Haslett Rd. - Property Id: 304967



Newly Renovated, Move-in Ready, Laminate flooring on the first floor, Freshly painted spacious 3-bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 Bath Duplex located in Meridian Township. Fully equipped open kitchen, separate dining area with sliding glass door to back deck. Half bath on the first floor. 3-Bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Unfinished Full Basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. 2-Car parking spaces. Fenced back yard & private back deck. Easy access to I-69, Close to Camps, Mall, Shopping, Award-winning Haslett K-12 Schools Districts less than a mile away. $45 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. A credit check will be run. No smoking & No Pets allowed

Management is responsible for Lawn Mowing & Snow Removal



REQUIREMENTS:

1. Monthly net income ("Take-Home" Pay) must be at least 3x rent (proof of income).

2. No evictions or Landlord-Tenant Judgement.

3. First month's rent & security deposit due at signing.

4. Tenant pays all utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1264-haslett-rd-haslett-mi-unit-1266/304967

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5961871)