Haslett, MI
1264 Haslett Rd 1266
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:50 AM

1264 Haslett Rd 1266

1264 Haslett Road · No Longer Available
Location

1264 Haslett Road, Haslett, MI 48840

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Duplex, 1264 Haslett Rd. - Property Id: 304967

Newly Renovated, Move-in Ready, Laminate flooring on the first floor, Freshly painted spacious 3-bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 Bath Duplex located in Meridian Township. Fully equipped open kitchen, separate dining area with sliding glass door to back deck. Half bath on the first floor. 3-Bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Unfinished Full Basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. 2-Car parking spaces. Fenced back yard & private back deck. Easy access to I-69, Close to Camps, Mall, Shopping, Award-winning Haslett K-12 Schools Districts less than a mile away. $45 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. A credit check will be run. No smoking & No Pets allowed
Management is responsible for Lawn Mowing & Snow Removal

REQUIREMENTS:
1. Monthly net income ("Take-Home" Pay) must be at least 3x rent (proof of income).
2. No evictions or Landlord-Tenant Judgement.
3. First month's rent & security deposit due at signing.
4. Tenant pays all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1264-haslett-rd-haslett-mi-unit-1266/304967
Property Id 304967

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5961871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 have any available units?
1264 Haslett Rd 1266 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haslett, MI.
What amenities does 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 have?
Some of 1264 Haslett Rd 1266's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Haslett Rd 1266 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 pet-friendly?
No, 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haslett.
Does 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 offer parking?
Yes, 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 offers parking.
Does 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 have a pool?
No, 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 does not have a pool.
Does 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 have accessible units?
No, 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1264 Haslett Rd 1266 does not have units with air conditioning.
