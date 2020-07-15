/
3 bedroom apartments
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest Hills, MI
925 Clifford Ave
925 Clifford Avenue Southeast, Forest Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Beautifully updated home! Forest Hills Northern Schools! - Property is available for move in in the beginning of August! The home is within walking distance of Forest Hills Foods, Forest Hills Aquatic Center, Marco's, Norco's Provisions and so much
2624 Cascade Place SE #22
2624 Cascade Place Drive Southeast, Forest Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1949 sqft
2624 Cascade Place SE #22 Available 08/01/20 Nice Condo in Forest Hills School District! - This gorgeous three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo was built in 2003 and is located in the Forest Hills School District.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Hills
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1200 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1795 Forest Lake Dr SE
1795 Forest Lake Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
Forest Hills schools. Four bedroom home much larger than it appears. - Forest Hills schools. Four bedroom home much larger than it appears. Main floor features modern living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms and bath.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Hills
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1492 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1366 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
6875 Goldenrod Ave NE
6875 Goldenrod Drive Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Weekly rental furnished cottage on Bostwick Lake Available 08/16/20 Social Distancing and Shelter In Place Respite For This Summer July is totally booked but August is looking decidedly hopeful with open dates from Sunday, the 9th on out.
11421 52nd Street SE
11421 52nd Street Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11421 52nd Street SE in Kent County. View photos, descriptions and more!
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE
3388 Eagle Creek Court Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE Available 05/18/20 Forest Hills Condo - Eaglecrest Condo Association - Welcome to 3388 Eagle Creek Drive NE.
Eastgate
1906 Chamberlain AVE SE
1906 Chamberlain Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- (RLNE4269766)
6881 Young Avenue Northeast
6881 Young Ave NE, Kent County, MI
Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN TODAY. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Rockford MI is nestled between Bostwick and Silver Lake. The home includes a huge yard and private drive. The property includes a main floor master suite as well as 2 other bedrooms.
3110 Claystone St SE
3110 Claystone Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Main floor features formal living room with decorative (not for use) fireplace, kitchen, dining area and bedroom/den. Upstairs has master bedroom with bath, three additional bedrooms and second bath.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Hills
Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia
245 Kinsey Street Southeast, Caledonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia in Caledonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Northeast Grand Rapids
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1150 sqft
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Northeast Grand Rapids
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1420 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
SECA
555 Cass Ave SE
555 Cass Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
555 Cass Ave SE Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home just outside of Heritage Hill! - Beautiful, two story 1,200 sq foot 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just outside of Heritage Hill.
East Hills
141 Fuller Ave SE
141 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
141 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Home in Eastown - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large foyer with original wood staircase, a large living room which is open to the dining room.
7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE
7320 Hanna Lake Avenue Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Caledonia Schools! - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the Caledonia school district is ready for immediate move in! With just under 1 acre of land, this property has all the space you're looking for.
Baxter
422 Barth Ave SE
422 Barth Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom home within walking distance to many of GRs best bars and restaurants! The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone top to bottom and include new stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, subway tile
Creston
1257 North Ave NE
1257 North Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
. Welcome home to your new beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a huge kitchen and newer windows throughout to let that fresh air and warm sunshine in. Just minutes from Downtown, GVSU, CC and all Grand Rapids has to offer.
SWAN
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1436 sqft
This three bedroom home is a few blocks from Downtown GVSU campus and all Grand Rapids has to offer. Newer floors and paint. This home features a large kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher.
