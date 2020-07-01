Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Flint, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Flint renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
Evergreen Estates
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2718 Brandon St
2718 Brandon Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$730
895 sqft
This Well Kept Home has 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Master Bedroom is Entire Upstairs Hardwood Floors Throughout Central Air Conditioning Full Basement 2 Car Garage Fenced In Backyard 895 Sq. Ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
South Parks
1986 Howard Ave
1986 Howard Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$675
1001 sqft
Spacious Clean Family Home Sitting on 4 City Lots - Property Id: 298314 NO PRIOR EVICTIONS!!!! INCOME MUST BE AT LEAST $2800 & VERIFIABLE THROUGH AN EMPLOYER OR UIA YOU MUST HAVE VERIFIABLE REFERENCES FOR THE PAST 5 YEARS & ALL PAST RESIDENCES.

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Mott Park
1900 Cadillac St
1900 Cadillac Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
Nice property for rent on Cadillac St, two bedrooms, 1 full bath, original wood flooring and vinyl flooring throughout, and a large detached garage. Entire lot is fenced in and features a large, private backyard with tons of potential and security.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Chevrolet
3909 Hogarth Ave
3909 Hogarth Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$825
1600 sqft
Call, don't email. pics not up to date. VERY NICE house.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Glendale
316 Sheffield Ave
316 Sheffield Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
1200 sqft
OCCUPIED! MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - Luxury Townhouse by McLaren Hospital Call 24 hrs a day! 810-407-5600 Open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Glendale
3210 Beecher Rd
3210 Beecher Road, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
940 sqft
Available Now! - Available Now! Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath Ranch style home close to McLaren Hospital. House features newly refinished hardwood floors, a new floor in the breezeway that connects the house and 1 car attached garage.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Highway
3147 Raskob St
3147 Raskob Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$500
711 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath, in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 227594 A beautiful property recently renovated with polished wood floors. It faces an open beautiful park. Fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Flint
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
3 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Flint
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
Rising Estates
306 Milford Ct, Davison, MI
1 Bedroom
$530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
950 sqft
Easy access to I-69. Located in the Davison School District. This community offers open-concept homes with modern appliances and spacious layouts. On-site grilling and picnic areas provided. Pet-friendly.

1 of 2

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
8142 Creekwood Drive
8142 Creekwood Dr, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$935
850 sqft
Available June 1, 2020!! Two Bedroom Townhouse with 2 full bath and washer/dryer hook.

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
8182 Creekwood Drive
8182 Creekwood Dr, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft style townhome available for rent today! For $825.00 a month includes rent, water, sewer, & trash. There is also washer & dryer hookup provided upstairs in every unit. We are Pet friendly!!!

1 of 33

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1028 N Leroy Street
1028 North Leroy Street, Fenton, MI
Studio
$20,142
1119 sqft
Location, location, location! Beautifully-updated office with 4 private offices with windows, open area large enough for 4 work stations, and kitchen, all in the heart of north Fenton's commercial district.
City Guide for Flint, MI

We’ll just give you a glimpse of life in Flint and let you decide for yourself if it sounds like a fit for you. So without further ado, let’s get this show on the road …

110,000 people call Flint, Michigan home.

You won’t have any problem finding an apartment or freestanding house to call your own. Flint is home to some real architectural gems, including a variety of historic Victorian estates, so your renting options are plentiful. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Flint, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Flint renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

