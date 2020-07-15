All apartments in Flint
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

606 E Stewart Ave

606 East Stewart Avenue · (512) 494-1111
Location

606 East Stewart Avenue, Flint, MI 48505
Bunche

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 606 E Stewart Ave · Avail. now

$650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2078 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Owner Finance No Credit Check Loan NO FOR RENT - Asking $24,500 Owner Financing is Available 3 beds 4 baths 2079 sqft Home features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms 606 E Stewart Ave is a house in Flint, MI 48505. This 2,079 square foot house sits on a 5,663 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms..
With a down payment of only $2400 and your monthly payments will only be $300 a month.
The loan is simple interest, no balloon payment, and no prepayment penalty.
This house needs some work, but you will be the deeded owner of the property.
We will make you a direct owner finance loan So you can own this home by Friday next. Text 512 975 9238 with address

(RLNE3253055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 E Stewart Ave have any available units?
606 E Stewart Ave has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
Is 606 E Stewart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
606 E Stewart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 E Stewart Ave pet-friendly?
No, 606 E Stewart Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flint.
Does 606 E Stewart Ave offer parking?
No, 606 E Stewart Ave does not offer parking.
Does 606 E Stewart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 E Stewart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 E Stewart Ave have a pool?
No, 606 E Stewart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 606 E Stewart Ave have accessible units?
No, 606 E Stewart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 606 E Stewart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 E Stewart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 E Stewart Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 E Stewart Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
