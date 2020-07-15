Amenities

Owner Finance No Credit Check Loan NO FOR RENT - Asking $24,500 Owner Financing is Available 3 beds 4 baths 2079 sqft Home features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms 606 E Stewart Ave is a house in Flint, MI 48505. This 2,079 square foot house sits on a 5,663 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms..

With a down payment of only $2400 and your monthly payments will only be $300 a month.

The loan is simple interest, no balloon payment, and no prepayment penalty.

This house needs some work, but you will be the deeded owner of the property.

We will make you a direct owner finance loan So you can own this home by Friday next. Text 512 975 9238 with address



