pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
174 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MI
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
465 W Breckenridge
465 East Breckenridge Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
725 sqft
465 W Breckenridge Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON - REMODELED FIRST FLOOR UNIT JUST STEPS FROM DOWNTOWN FABULOUS FERNDALE! - MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS NEWLY REMODELED FIRST FLOOR UNIT JUST STEPS FROM DOWNTOWN FABULOUS FERNDALE! COMPLETELY REDONE WITH
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1546 W MARSHALL Street
1546 West Marshall Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1039 sqft
VERY CLEAN THREE BEDROOM BUNGALOW ON GREAT FERNDALE STREET. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND LARGE MASTER BEDROOM.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1321 W 9 MILE Road
1321 West 9 Mile Road, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
TWO BEDROOM LOWER FLAT IN FERNDALE. LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND NATURAL FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND CERAMIC TILE FLOOR. CENTRAL AIR AND LOTS OF PARKING IN THE BACK. SHARED LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT PLUS STORAGE.
1 of 10
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
615 Ardmore
615 Ardmore Drive, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN FERNDALE $850 - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Ferndale. Ready for move in. Must have poof of income and no evictions. Application fee $50. Call or text 586-480-4610 (RLNE4646004)
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
861 W LEWISTON Avenue
861 West Lewiston Avenue, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
814 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 29TH, 2020.
1 of 18
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
521 E Chesterfield Street
521 East Chesterfield Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
728 sqft
Cute, clean 2 bedroom ranch, ready for move-in! Large fenced in yard, spacious eat-in kitchen with separate utility/laundry room and hardwood floors in bedrooms. Neutral carpet and paint throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1786 Annabelle St
1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1053 sqft
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW. Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated. This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
244 Wordsworth Street
244 Wordsworth Street, Ferndale, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Utilities included in this clean, freshly painted two bedroom, first floor apartment with a private entrance in a two unit flat.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1979 Wrenson
1979 Wrenson Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1102 sqft
MUST EARN AT LEAST $3900 A MONTH TO QUALIFY Newly painted and new flooring! Be in the heart of it all! Located minutes from downtown Royal Oak & downtown Ferndale.
Results within 1 mile of Ferndale
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Royal Oak
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
21329 Ithaca Ave
21329 Ithaca Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$849
699 sqft
A 2 Bedroom Bungalow that is strategically located in Oak Park. Just a 10-minute walk from the nearest grocery (Kroger), within a 5 minute drive from Super & Food market, and just 3 blocks from the Kingswood Hospital.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
467 W. Maxlow
467 West Maxlow Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1138 sqft
467 W. Maxlow Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON - WONDERFUL BUNGALOW FOR LEASE! - STEP INSIDE OF THIS WONDERFUL BUNGALOW FOR LEASE! THIS RENOVATED HOME FEATURES KITCHEN W/CERAMIC TILE FLOORING('14) & AMPLE CUPBOARD SPACE FOR STORAGE.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
802 S Lafayette Ave
802 South Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
FOR LEASE - Perfectly located in Downtown Royal Oak this 2 bedroom unit has it all at a great price! Fully renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, fully renovated bathroom with large walk-in shower.
1 of 70
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1210 MORSE Avenue
1210 Morse Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1750 sqft
The Harrison Royal Oak's Luxury rentals provide an unparalleled living experience within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
436 E MADGE Avenue
436 East Madge Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This wonderfully maintained ranch has an open floor plan with an enclosed front porch and attached garage. Lots of kitchen cabinets and countertops. Washer and dryer hook up. Small back yard is mostly paved for additional parking if needed.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
660 E Robert Ave
660 East Roberts Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow! The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
416 Bernhard Ave
416 East Bernhard Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
936 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME IN HAZEL PARK. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. LARGE LOT W/2 CAR GARAGE AND BUILT IN SEATING.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
$
19 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
820 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
2 Units Available
Madison Heights
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
770 sqft
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
