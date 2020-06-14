Apartment List
205 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ferndale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1321 W 9 MILE Road
1321 West 9 Mile Road, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
TWO BEDROOM LOWER FLAT IN FERNDALE. LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND NATURAL FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND CERAMIC TILE FLOOR. CENTRAL AIR AND LOTS OF PARKING IN THE BACK. SHARED LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT PLUS STORAGE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
215 E SARATOGA
215 East Saratoga Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1350 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF VIBRANT DOWNTOWN FERNDALE! AVAILABLE JULY 1ST FOR LEASE IS THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED COLONIAL ONE BLOCK FROM 9 MILE AND WOODWARD. THE LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND NEWER APPLIANCES.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1695 University
1695 University Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
822 sqft
Nice ranch home with enclosed porch located on quiet block just minutes away from down town Ferndale and the Detroit Zoo. It has 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Beautiful long gally kitchen with appliances included.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
861 W LEWISTON Avenue
861 West Lewiston Avenue, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
814 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 29TH, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
521 E Chesterfield Street
521 East Chesterfield Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
728 sqft
Cute, clean 2 bedroom ranch, ready for move-in! Large fenced in yard, spacious eat-in kitchen with separate utility/laundry room and hardwood floors in bedrooms. Neutral carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1031 Vester St
1031 Vester Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
756 sqft
Ferndales Little Gem - Property Id: 250106 The entire house is your own charming little place. A bright modern home with a friendly atmosphere offering many great perks such as a neighborhood close to Ferndale's restaurants, shops and bars.
Results within 1 mile of Ferndale

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
2809 W 8 Mile Rd
2809 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
Ferndale Shoppers this is a better deal, come take a look and be delighted. Experience all the benefits of Ferndale while living in a nicer place at a better price.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 6th St
918 East 6th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome Home! Located on a serene tree lined street walking distance to down town. Here you will find all of the charm of a beautiful Royal Oak home with a twist. Main floor master bedroom with a private entrance to the covered back patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1601 Anne Drive
1601 Ann Drive, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,747
1558 sqft
FABULOUS ROYAL OAK CROSSINGS HAS EVERYTHING YOU'RE LOOKING FOR. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND SPACIOUS BATH. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE & STAINLESS APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue
647 South Connecticut Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Long term lease available min. 1 year beautiful with a great layout. This bungalow is located on a gorgeous tree lined street. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, spacious rooms, newer windows, and a family room/home office. Large master suite.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1805 E 10 MILE Road
1805 East 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
841 sqft
Cozy bungalow with 2 bedrooms plus an office. This house has a large eat in kitchen including all appliances. Original wood floors in the living room, main floor bedroom and office.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1721 E LINCOLN Avenue
1721 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom bungalow, ready for move-in! This home has just been renovated with gorgeous refinished oak flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint, new carpet on 2nd floor, all new SS appliances, new LED lighting in all rooms, new kitchen

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
29 E Harry Ave
29 East Harry Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Clean and Comfortable Upper Unit - Property Id: 216156 Very Nice and Clean Upper Unit in a two unit home. Hardwood floors throughout, roomy dining and living space. 2 beds and 1 bath. Basement for storage and laundry is available on site.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1401 Etowah Avenue
1401 Etowah Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1026 sqft
This is a very well maintained and updated, 3 Br and 2 full bath cape cod home. Located within walking distance to down town Royal Oak. The home sits on a beautiful tree lined street with a deep lot.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
660 E Robert Ave
660 East Roberts Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow! The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Royal Oak
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1050 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Premium Vanderhoef Properties Rental! Be the first to live in this brand new remodel, everything has been updated. New kitchen with espresso cabinets, grand pearla granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bagley
1 Unit Available
18226 Griggs St
18226 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Excellent home for a nice family - Property Id: 209726 Brick three bedroom, fire place accenting the living room, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted. separate shower and bath. ready to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
19035 Parkside St
19035 Parkside Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2300 sqft
Sprawling brick colonial home located just South of Seven Mile Road and East of Livernois.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ferndale, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ferndale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

