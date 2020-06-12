/
2 bedroom apartments
214 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
2861 Grayson St
2861 Grayson Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
793 sqft
2861 Grayson St Available 07/10/20 Cozy 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with Garage in Ferndale! - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath property. Newly updated kitchen, living, and bath.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1321 W 9 MILE Road
1321 West 9 Mile Road, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
TWO BEDROOM LOWER FLAT IN FERNDALE. LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND NATURAL FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND CERAMIC TILE FLOOR. CENTRAL AIR AND LOTS OF PARKING IN THE BACK. SHARED LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT PLUS STORAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
434 HILTON Road
434 Hilton Road, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1506 sqft
Great condo in Ferndale, close to freeways for an easy commute. Open area living space with lots of light. Large bonus room on entry level . Two car attached garage. Must have a credit score over 700.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1740 Channing St
1740 Channing Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
1100 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 bath Ferndale ranch (John R and 8 Mile), with large back yard and one car detached garage and wrap around deck. Large living room and eat in kitchen. Master Bedrooms has double closet. Kitchen has lots of cupboards.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
615 Ardmore
615 Ardmore Drive, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN FERNDALE $850 - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Ferndale. Ready for move in. Must have poof of income and no evictions. Application fee $50. Call or text 586-480-4610 (RLNE4646004)
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1695 University
1695 University Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
822 sqft
Nice ranch home with enclosed porch located on quiet block just minutes away from down town Ferndale and the Detroit Zoo. It has 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Beautiful long gally kitchen with appliances included.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
861 W LEWISTON Avenue
861 West Lewiston Avenue, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
814 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 29TH, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1986 ALMONT Street
1986 Almont Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
908 sqft
This is the perfect place to call home! Within walking distance to some of Ferndale's hottest spots, but still in a quiet spot in the middle of the city.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
521 E Chesterfield Street
521 East Chesterfield Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
728 sqft
Cute, clean 2 bedroom ranch, ready for move-in! Large fenced in yard, spacious eat-in kitchen with separate utility/laundry room and hardwood floors in bedrooms. Neutral carpet and paint throughout.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
548 E Maplehurst St
548 East Maplehurst Avenue, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM OWNING THIS HOME OR A HOME IN THIS AREA!! This home is for sale for $170,000 with a total payment around $1,231 per month. This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath Ranch home located in the heart of Ferndale.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1031 Vester St
1031 Vester Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
756 sqft
Ferndales Little Gem - Property Id: 250106 The entire house is your own charming little place. A bright modern home with a friendly atmosphere offering many great perks such as a neighborhood close to Ferndale's restaurants, shops and bars.
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1786 Annabelle St
1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1053 sqft
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW. Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated. This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Ferndale
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
2809 W 8 Mile Rd
2809 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
Ferndale Shoppers this is a better deal, come take a look and be delighted. Experience all the benefits of Ferndale while living in a nicer place at a better price.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
20110 Omira St
20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
21329 Ithaca Ave
21329 Ithaca Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$849
699 sqft
Available 06/14/20 This 2/1 Bungalow is strategically located in northern Township Royal Oak.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
120 Allenhurst Avenue
120 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Fantastic Royal Oak location. Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak and only minutes away from major freeways. L.A. Fitness, shops and restaurants around the corner.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1805 E 10 MILE Road
1805 East 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
841 sqft
Cozy bungalow with 2 bedrooms plus an office. This house has a large eat in kitchen including all appliances. Original wood floors in the living room, main floor bedroom and office.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
333 E Parent Avenue
333 East Parent Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
881 sqft
Industrial style lofts a short walk from all the action in Downtown Royal Oak and an award winning market less than 1 block away. Features include stained concrete floors, 11 ft.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
802 S Lafayette Ave
802 South Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
FOR LEASE - Perfectly located in Downtown Royal Oak this 2 bedroom unit has it all at a great price! Fully renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, fully renovated bathroom with large walk-in shower.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
10030 West Nine Mile Road - 11
10030 West 9 Mile Road, Oak Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
The Park on Nine is a small cozy complex located just a short distance from downtown Ferndale on Nine Mile road. With dedicated parking, large, fully renovated apartments, and ample basement storage this is a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1423 CHESAPEAKE
1423 Chesapeake Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Royal Oak Condo for lease. Walk to Downtown! Great Location for Commuters close to Hwy 696; Amazing surrounding with In ground Pool; gazebo and a small garden. High Ceilings, Gas fireplace, Kitchen with all appliances. Balcony at the back.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23759 CARLISLE Avenue
23759 Carlisle Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
Spacious and charming first floor apartment in a 2-family home. Large Living Room with original hardwood trim and lovely architectural details leads to a large Dining Room. Both Bedrooms are nice sizes. Kitchen includes all appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2309 BARRETT Avenue
2309 Barrett Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
796 sqft
CUTE /fresh neutral paint scheme throughout, CLEAN / hardwood revealed and restored to its original beauty. COZY/ quiet street ACCESSIBLE within blocks of 696 and I-75
