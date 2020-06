Amenities

TWO BEDROOM LOWER FLAT IN FERNDALE. LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND NATURAL FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND CERAMIC TILE FLOOR. CENTRAL AIR AND LOTS OF PARKING IN THE BACK. SHARED LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT PLUS STORAGE. ELECTRICITY IS INDIVIDUALLY METERED. GAS AND WATER IS SPLIT 50/50 WITH UPPER UNIT. LIST PRICE IS FOR A TWO YEAR LEASE. THE OWNER WILL CONSIDER A ONE YEAR LEASE AT $950.00A MONTH. ONE AND A HALF MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF AT LEAST 650. NO DOGS BUT CATS ARE OK WITH A $150 PET FEE.