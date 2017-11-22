31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue

Amenities

Furnished 1 bedroom condo minutes from downtown Farmington. The condo backs up to woods over looking Rouge River Tributary. Assigned Parking Space. The Unit is Furnished with Washer, Dryer, Microwave, Stove, Dining table with serving items, King Size bed with Linens, Television. Rent includes Heat, Water, Trash pick up, Air conditioned. Terrific for corporate relocation transferees looking for stress free accommodations. Just bring your suitcase and enjoy the convenience of the this charming stress free condo located in a great area close to freeways & all amenities. No Smoking. No Pets Allowed. Licensed MI Real Estate Agent must be present at all showings.