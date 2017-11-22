All apartments in Farmington
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:52 PM

31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue

31831 Grand River Avenue · (248) 293-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31831 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI 48336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Furnished 1 bedroom condo minutes from downtown Farmington. The condo backs up to woods over looking Rouge River Tributary. Assigned Parking Space. The Unit is Furnished with Washer, Dryer, Microwave, Stove, Dining table with serving items, King Size bed with Linens, Television. Rent includes Heat, Water, Trash pick up, Air conditioned. Terrific for corporate relocation transferees looking for stress free accommodations. Just bring your suitcase and enjoy the convenience of the this charming stress free condo located in a great area close to freeways & all amenities. No Smoking. No Pets Allowed. Licensed MI Real Estate Agent must be present at all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue have any available units?
31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue have?
Some of 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington.
Does 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue does offer parking.
Does 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue has a pool.
Does 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue has units with air conditioning.
