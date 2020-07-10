/
apartments with washer dryer
100 Apartments for rent in Dexter, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dexter
3615 Cushing Ct
3615 Cushing Court, Dexter, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Updated tri-level on charming tree-lined court within the village limits of Dexter. Fresh paint, new carpet, updated kitchen, and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Dexter
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7601 Huron River Dr
7601 Huron River Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1833 sqft
An exclusive listing of Rusty Kalmbach, REALTOR. Tenant Occupied until 7/31/20. All showing require a minimum of 24hours notice. Immaculate 1925 Bungalow located on the North side of the Huron River Dr with access to the river.
Results within 5 miles of Dexter
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,239
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
229 Scio Village Court
229 Scio Village Ct, Washtenaw County, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1581 sqft
Beautiful, light-filled, spacious condo for rent. You've got everything (and then some!) in this lovely home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5145 Hensley Drive
5145 Hensley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2109 sqft
Looking to tour this home? Call Jen Langenburg 734.476.5400. You will love the curb appeal of this home in Vienna Woods Subdivision on over an acre of property in Scio Township. This home boasts over 2,000 sq feet and features 4 bedrooms & 2.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
8673 Magnolia Way
8673 Magnolia Way, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful Thornton Farms home feels brand new! Built in 2015, this welcoming home is neat as a pin and provides plenty of flexible living spaces to suit anyone's tastes and needs.
Results within 10 miles of Dexter
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
13 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,339
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,836
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
1 Unit Available
Elbel
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,779
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
79 Units Available
Broadway
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,442
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2746 Silver Spring Drive
2746 Silver Spring Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beutiful two story house for rent - Property Id: 315823 2746 Silver Spring Drive. Beautiful two-story house located at Boulder Ridge Ann Arbor's South West area.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Ann Arbor
303 S Main St
303 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
998 sqft
MAIN STREET LOFT! Walk or bike to work, restaurants, shopping! Spacious condo boasts 2 large bedrooms, fabulous open concept living room/kitchen featuring awesome downtown views!. High ceilings, exposed beams, hardwood floors.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1407 Morton Avenue
1407 Morton Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$3,990
2089 sqft
1 Available 08/08/20 Terrific value at $665/bedroom.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
321 Pauline Blvd
321 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 08/10/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties LLC, 734-369-8239. Lovely duplex in downtown Ann Arbor; located near the stadium and Main Street.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Elbel
934 S State St
934 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
6 Bedrooms
$4,800
11 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is the lower floor unit of an 11-bedroom house in a fantastic location! Located across the street from the Athletic Campus, this house is a short walk to the Big House, Ford School of Public Policy, Law Quad and Ross School of Business.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Tappan
841 E. University
841 East University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$8,400
841 East University - This large six bedroom home is one block from the B School and two from the law quad on U of M's central campus. House has a huge front porch, large living room, two fridges provided in kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Area
514 Miller Ave
514 Miller Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1270 sqft
Exclusively listed by Arboright Properties this 4 bedroom home is available for a 7/15/20 move-in. A charming home with a first-floor master and attached bathroom and 3 bedrooms with another spacious bathroom on the second floor.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Central
111 W. Summit
111 West Summit Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
111 W. Summit Available 08/03/20 111 W. Summit - 3 Bedroom Home with Study - Available for August move in! Super location just off Main near Wheeler Park. Walk to Main Street/Kerrytown,close to UM Hospitals and easy access to M-14.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Old West Side Historic District
119 West Mosley
119 West Mosley Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
119 West Mosley Available 08/28/20 Available September 2020 - 119 West Mosley - Large three bedroom home with one bath. Separate dining room from kitchen, has a washer/dryer, and dishwasher. Spacious backyard, partially fenced in.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Yost
800 Sylvan Ave
800 Sylvan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/30/20 Listed Exclusively by J. Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239. Four bedroom, one bathroom home. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and driveway parking. Walk to U of M athletic campus and downtown. (RLNE2446966)
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Old Fourth Ward
504 Lawrence St # 2
504 Lawrence Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/28/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Near N State and Lawrence, In the heart of Kerry Town, near Medical/Nursing Schools and only less than10 mins walk to the heart of UOM Campus. 100% been remodeled.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Western Dr
1025 Western Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1053 sqft
Great location! West side Ann Arbor/Haisley School Area. Well maintained and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath brick ranch with hardwood floors. Full basement, beautifully landscaped fenced yard with patio. Central air. Close to downtown and U of M.
