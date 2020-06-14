17 Apartments for rent in Dexter, MI with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Dexter
2 Units Available
Walkabout Creek
2230 Melbourne Ave, Dexter, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy recreational apartment amenities, including playgrounds and a fitness center. Apartment units with garbage disposal and private entrance for convenience. Close to I-94 and Dexter Community Garden.
Results within 5 miles of Dexter
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Dexter
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Broadway
72 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,352
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Elbel
7 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,837
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,209
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,292
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2537 Big Sky Ct
2537 Big Sky Court, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239. For more information about this property and others please visit www.jkellerproperties.com. Located in the Lake Forest Sub, this large 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
701 Waymarket Dr
701 Waymarket Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
350 sqft
Quiet, Clean Suites Near Hospitals - Property Id: 254900 Enjoy our spacious, apartment-style suites featuring a full kitchen and flexible work and dining space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
South Maple
1 Unit Available
1740 S Maple Road
1740 South Maple Road, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1788 sqft
Listing is brought to you exclusively by Kim Roberts Realtor at RE/MAX Platinum. For more information call 734-645-5142.Great Great Location with ample space. Move in ready end unit. Hardwood floors in family room and kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
South Maple
1 Unit Available
1315 S MAPLE Rd Road
1315 South Maple Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1173 sqft
Great Price & Location! Unit #305, For Lease, this is a very nice and spacious two bedroom two bath condo that has lots of updates, this unit is located on the 3rd floor, large living room with fireplace, and doorwall that leads to balcony, New

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
325 Briarcrest
325 Briarcrest Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
Simply The Best Setting At Briarcrest Overlooking The Commons At The Rear Of The Development With A Light-filled Southerly Exposure. Updates In 2006 Include Pergo Floor In Living/Dining Areas, 1st Floor Re-painted, New Dishwasher & New Washer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
South Maple
1 Unit Available
2116 Pauline Boulevard
2116 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For lease only. Great location on west side of Ann Arbor within walking distance of shops and dining and on bus line. One big bedroom with walkingin closet. Upper end unit condo with private balcony.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5520 Arbor Chase Drive
5520 Arbor Chase Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1290 sqft
Beautiful one-year-new main-level Condo is ready to move in. Spacious living room combines the dining area and open kitchen. Hardwood floor throughout the living area. Two-tier counter tops and Bamboo pendant at home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
South Maple
1 Unit Available
2124 Pauline Boulevard
2124 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1173 sqft
Contact agent for showing - (313)989-6903 TamiSimpson@HowardHanna.com.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Dexter, MI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dexter renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

