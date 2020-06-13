Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

90 Apartments for rent in Dexter, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Dexter
2 Units Available
Walkabout Creek
2230 Melbourne Ave, Dexter, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy recreational apartment amenities, including playgrounds and a fitness center. Apartment units with garbage disposal and private entrance for convenience. Close to I-94 and Dexter Community Garden.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dexter
1 Unit Available
293 Victoria Drive
293 Victoria Drive, Dexter, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1185 sqft
Presented by The Bouma Group, 734-761-3060, martin@bouma.com, www.bouma.com.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dexter
1 Unit Available
3545 Edison Street
3545 Edison Street, Dexter, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2964 sqft
Suacy-Chic Bungalow, fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath (with 3rd plumbed/drywalled full bath upstairs ready to finish with new home owner/plank flooring). Vaulted ceilings on main floor living area.
Results within 5 miles of Dexter
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4261 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd
4261 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
984 sqft
Totally remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with 2 car attached garage. All new paint and carpet /vinyl floors. Big living room with gas fireplace. Full laundry room with washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
165 Rockwood Court
165 Rockwood Court, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2930 sqft
The Bouma Group, Martin Bouma, 734-761-3060, www.Bouma.com. Lovely 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5145 Hensley Drive
5145 Hensley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2109 sqft
Looking to tour this home? Call Jen Langenburg 734.476.5400. You will love the curb appeal of this home in Vienna Woods Subdivision on over an acre of property in Scio Township. This home boasts over 2,000 sq feet and features 4 bedrooms & 2.
Results within 10 miles of Dexter
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,352
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Elbel
7 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,837
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,206
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,292
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
1621 Dexter Ave
1621 Dexter Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Excellently located duplex on Ann Arbor's Westside.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Area
1 Unit Available
225 Sunset Road
225 Sunset Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
1860 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Short Term Rental (Up to 6 Months). 100% furnished! Rare opportunity to rent a just built townhome with stylish transitional/bohemian chic furnishings in desirable Water Hill neighborhood overlooking downtown.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liberty Glen
1 Unit Available
595 Liberty Pointe Dr
595 Liberty Pointe Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, GREAT VALUE! Enjoy your carefree lifestyle in this easy to maintain condo minutes from stores, restaurants, downtown Ann Arbor, expressways and Liberty Athletic Club! 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath. Private deck off living area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Central
1 Unit Available
210 Beakes St
210 Beakes Street, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Available. Fall lease. Kerry Town, 1 block from Zingerman Sandwich Shop and near E Kingsley and N Fifth Ave. Also near the hospital, Medical School and Central Campus. 12 minutes walk to the Diaq which the heart of Campus.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
322 E Liberty St Apt 5
322 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
951 sqft
Upscale Urban Loft Living in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor! Enjoy incredible views of the city from your own private terrace! Rare south facing two bedroom, two bath condo boasts open floor plan plus exposed brick and ductwork, high ceilings and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1407 Morton Avenue
1407 Morton Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$4,195
2089 sqft
1 Available 08/06/20 August lease start! This stunning townhome in Burns Park features refinished hardwood floors, original woodwork, 9 ft ceilings, attractive porches, a bus stop right by house, ample parking, a very large yard, and plenty of

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
2005 Dexter Avenue
2005 Dexter Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming west side Ann Arbor home. This house features original woodwork, refinished hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, two full updated bathrooms, a fully fenced backyard, and a cute exterior.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
635 Duane Court
635 Duane Court, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1700 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Excellent opportunity to rent a luxury west side Ann Arbor ranch on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Area
1 Unit Available
809 Hillcrest Drive
809 Hillcrest Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
1600 sqft
Available 08/29/20 Beautifully renovated Cali style home in the desirable water hill neighborhood. Walk downtown or to the beautiful Hunt park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2339 Boulder Ridge Blvd
2339 Boulder Ridge Boulevard, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2448 sqft
Available 07/01/20 * New appliances - Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer * 3 level AC/Heating zoning system with individual temperature control on each level * Family room and basement prepped for home theater speakers * Finished basement with Granite

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elbel
2 Units Available
934 S State St
934 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
6 Bedrooms
$4,800
11 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is the lower floor unit of an 11-bedroom house in a fantastic location! Located across the street from the Athletic Campus, this house is a short walk to the Big House, Ford School of Public Policy, Law Quad and Ross School of Business.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dexter, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dexter renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

