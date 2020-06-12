/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
28 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dexter, MI
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Dexter
1 Unit Available
293 Victoria Drive
293 Victoria Drive, Dexter, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1185 sqft
Presented by The Bouma Group, 734-761-3060, martin@bouma.com, www.bouma.com.
Results within 5 miles of Dexter
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Dexter
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1225 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1195 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1191 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Broadway
71 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Elbel
8 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
322 E Liberty St Apt 5
322 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
951 sqft
Upscale Urban Loft Living in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor! Enjoy incredible views of the city from your own private terrace! Rare south facing two bedroom, two bath condo boasts open floor plan plus exposed brick and ductwork, high ceilings and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1334 Heatherwood Ln
1334 Heatherwood Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 W Oakbrook Dr
117 Oakbrook Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
117 W. Oakbrook Available 08/29/20 Professionally managed condo. We are pleased to offer 117 W Oakbrook. This property offers high end new construction with a fabulous Ann Arbor location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Arbor Heights
1 Unit Available
5653 Arbor Chase Drive
5653 Arbor Chase Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1319 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath, light filled Condo in Arbor Chase Condominiums. Fabulous location, close to highways, shopping and even downtown Ann Arbor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
South Maple
1 Unit Available
1315 S MAPLE Rd Road
1315 South Maple Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1173 sqft
Great Price & Location! Unit #305, For Lease, this is a very nice and spacious two bedroom two bath condo that has lots of updates, this unit is located on the 3rd floor, large living room with fireplace, and doorwall that leads to balcony, New
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1015 E SUMMERFIELD GLEN Circle
1015 West Summerfield Glen, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
SUPPER CLEAN LIKE A NEW, UPPER LEVEL UNIT**2 BED /2 FULL BATH** 2014 YR BUILT. 2020 NEW PAINT/BLINDS/TOILETS/FIXTURES.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
325 Briarcrest
325 Briarcrest Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
Simply The Best Setting At Briarcrest Overlooking The Commons At The Rear Of The Development With A Light-filled Southerly Exposure. Updates In 2006 Include Pergo Floor In Living/Dining Areas, 1st Floor Re-painted, New Dishwasher & New Washer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
1050 Wall Street
1050 Wall St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1209 sqft
July 1 occupancy. Quiet, secure, sun filled River Park Place condo. One covered parking place. Newer paint and newer carpet throughout. Sparkling in ground pool. Beautiful Club House. Across from Medical Center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Wildwood Park
1 Unit Available
100 Tulip Tree Court
100 Tulip Tree Ct, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1044 sqft
For Lease - Must See! Two bedroom townhouse-style condo on Tulip Tree Ct, less than 1 mile from downtown Ann Arbor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
121 Kingsley West
121 West Kingsley Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1073 sqft
Newly constructed, spacious condo in downtown Ann Arbor. Easy walk to restaurants, shopping, Kerrytown and UM. Oversized 250 square foot private terrace with gas connect.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1542 Oakfield Drive
1542 Oakfield Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1111 sqft
Contact Jennifer Wojtowicz for more information 734-926-9270.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2259 S Main Street
2259 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1086 sqft
Perfect location, freshly painted and professionally cleaned.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
North Ingalls
1 Unit Available
1004 Catherine
1004 Catherine Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom Condo Across From U Of M Medical Center. Best location for Med or Dental students. Unit has large bedrooms, large kitchen, gas fireplace in living room, laundry facilities and 2 car attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Plansmart
1 Unit Available
2792 S Knightsbridge
2792 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1094 sqft
For Rent. Available on May 25th.. This wonderful condo is located on the NE part of Ann Arbor in the Northside Glen Community. Main level unit with screened porch. Recently painted with newer carpet throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
1019 MAIDEN Lane
1019 Maiden Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1879 sqft
Walk to hospital, campus, downtown, Riverside Park, Kerrytown from this spacious condo. Volume ceilings in great room and master bedroom. New stainless steel appliances, new carpeting, kitchen and bathroom flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
332 E Washington
332 East Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1008 sqft
This second floor apartment is 1,008 sq. ft. in an historic Greek Revival home, built in 1848. It is 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and features operable windows and natural light on all 4 sides of the apartment. Includes full HVAC and washer/dryer.
