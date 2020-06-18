248 Carey St

Amenities

Located in Deerfield, Michigan this quaint 2 bedroom/1 bathroom upper level duplex is perfect for a renter needing an affordable yet all-inclusive spacious living space. With a full kitchen including a fridge, oven, and plenty of cabinet space, a full bathroom with a tub/shower combo, and 2 bedrooms with spacious closets, you will not feel crammed in this upper level unit. Plenty of windows through the unit allow for natural light which will showcase the beautiful wood flooring throughout the living room. The location allows you to feel far enough away from the city lifestyle and enjoy a charming neighborhood, yet you will be a short commute to Monroe, Ann Arbor, Toledo and Adrian.



The Rent price includes: Rent, Gas, Electric, Water & Garbage (w/bin).



Rent is $1,000.00 a month with a last month’s rent security deposit. Please inquire with Face Property Management, LLC to set up a tour of this charming unit.



An additional $35.00 fee for a background and soft credit check fee will need to be made prior to approval of leasing the unit.



