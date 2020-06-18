All apartments in Deerfield
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

248 Carey St

248 Carey Street · (313) 346-5834
Location

248 Carey Street, Deerfield, MI 49238

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located in Deerfield, Michigan this quaint 2 bedroom/1 bathroom upper level duplex is perfect for a renter needing an affordable yet all-inclusive spacious living space. With a full kitchen including a fridge, oven, and plenty of cabinet space, a full bathroom with a tub/shower combo, and 2 bedrooms with spacious closets, you will not feel crammed in this upper level unit. Plenty of windows through the unit allow for natural light which will showcase the beautiful wood flooring throughout the living room. The location allows you to feel far enough away from the city lifestyle and enjoy a charming neighborhood, yet you will be a short commute to Monroe, Ann Arbor, Toledo and Adrian.

The Rent price includes: Rent, Gas, Electric, Water & Garbage (w/bin).

Rent is $1,000.00 a month with a last month’s rent security deposit. Please inquire with Face Property Management, LLC to set up a tour of this charming unit.

An additional $35.00 fee for a background and soft credit check fee will need to be made prior to approval of leasing the unit.

(RLNE133701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Carey St have any available units?
248 Carey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield, MI.
What amenities does 248 Carey St have?
Some of 248 Carey St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Carey St currently offering any rent specials?
248 Carey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Carey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Carey St is pet friendly.
Does 248 Carey St offer parking?
Yes, 248 Carey St does offer parking.
Does 248 Carey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Carey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Carey St have a pool?
No, 248 Carey St does not have a pool.
Does 248 Carey St have accessible units?
No, 248 Carey St does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Carey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Carey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Carey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Carey St does not have units with air conditioning.
