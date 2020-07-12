Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:45 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Davison, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Davison apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.
Results within 1 mile of Davison

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10364 Davison Rd
10364 Davison Road, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 4 bedroom, large living room, dinning room,Kitchen washer and gas dryer hook up, also has shed mobile home in a quite community in Davison just minutes away from downtown Davison with walking trails parks and Kroger and much more ,Davison
Results within 5 miles of Davison

1 of 14

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
6156 Elro St.
6156 Elro Street, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.com - COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home with garage and basement! Water included! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.
Results within 10 miles of Davison
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Estates
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2335 S CENTER Road
2335 South Center Road, Burton, MI
Studio
$4,712
4712 sqft
FOR LEASE - Asking $12/NNN for "as-is" condition. GREAT LOCATION & ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES!! Spacious building zoned commercial. Located in front of the recently renovated Meijer's store on Center Rd. Building has approximately 4,712 sq. ft.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8145 S Saginaw Street
8145 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc, MI
Studio
$4,000
8799 sqft
Location, Location, Location Urgent Medical Care Facility, Great Opportunity on this Wonderful Street Exposure, Property Features 8 Exam Rooms, 5 Bathrooms, Xray Room With Built Led, Lab Room & 2 Reception areas.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Potter
3820 Huggins Ave
3820 Huggins Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1189 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 1/2 story home with attached garage! - Available Now! 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car attached garage. Large backyard fenced in and landscaped with a deck off the back of the house.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4349 Davison Rd
4349 Davison Road, Burton, MI
Studio
$675
1284 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 updated offices with access to shred receptionist area, full kitchen, deck in back, private parking lot, each office $675/month, owner responsible to pay all utilities.

1 of 77

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8243 PINE HOLLOW Trail
8243 Pine Hollow Trail, Genesee County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3600 sqft
Gorgeous home. 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, living room, family room, breakfast nook, formal dining, finished walkout basement with extra bedroom, wet bar, and full bath. Huge master bedroom with big bath on first floor. Tumbled marble and hardwood floors.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Culture
604 Chalmers
604 Chalmers Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1421 sqft
Available Now!! 3 Bed, 1 Bath, Cape Cod Home! - Available Now!! Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, 1.5 story Cape Cod style home. Fireplace in the living room, central air, laundry room, and lots of storage.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Circle Neighborhood
3510 Cherokee Ave
3510 Cherokee Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1092 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom well maintained all brick home. House has updated kitchen and updated bathroom, with large sunroom off the back and fully fenced in backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Davison, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Davison apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

