28 Apartments for rent in Davison, MI📍
5 Units Available
Rising Estates
306 Milford Ct, Davison, MI
1 Bedroom
$530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
950 sqft
Easy access to I-69. Located in the Davison School District. This community offers open-concept homes with modern appliances and spacious layouts. On-site grilling and picnic areas provided. Pet-friendly.
4 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.
Results within 1 mile of Davison
2 Units Available
10364 Davison Rd
10364 Davison Road, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$500
3 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom, large living room, dinning room,Kitchen washer and gas dryer hook up, also has shed mobile home in a quite community in Davison just minutes away from downtown Davison with walking trails parks and Kroger and much more ,Davison
Results within 5 miles of Davison
1 Unit Available
8142 Creekwood Drive
8142 Creekwood Dr, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$935
850 sqft
Available June 1, 2020!! Two Bedroom Townhouse with 2 full bath and washer/dryer hook.
1 Unit Available
6156 Elro St.
6156 Elro Street, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.com - COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home with garage and basement! Water included! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.
Results within 10 miles of Davison
Evergreen Estates
9 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
$635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.
1 Unit Available
246 Green Valley Rd 246
246 Green Valley Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1165 sqft
Unit 246 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 bed Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274474 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.
Potter
1 Unit Available
3702 Maryland Avenue
3702 Maryland Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
AVAILABLE NOW- FLINT SCHOOLS - AVAILABLE NOW- Gorgeous 3 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath Home in Flint Schools. Home Features Updated Kitchen and Baths, Central Air, Ceiling Fans, Partially Finished Basement, and a 2 Car Garage. No Pets.
Eastside
1 Unit Available
2616 Maplewood Ave
2616 Maplewood Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$600
977 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 2616 Maplewood Ave, Flint, MI 3 beds 2 baths 977 sqft with 977 sq. ft. Down payment $1,900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.
Circle Drive
1 Unit Available
4411 Red Arrow Rd
4411 Red Arrow Road, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1400 sqft
OCCUPIED!! MUST CALL 24/7. NO EMAILS! Premium Location & house. 3 bed 2 bath, w finished basement, fenced yard, garage, central AC. The pics are before renovated.
Circle Drive
1 Unit Available
520 Burroughs Ave
520 Burroughs Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - 1500 sq ft 4 Bed 2 bath, colonial with finished basement also. (like 2000 sq ft w basement) 2 car garage, fenced yard, hardwood floors, central AC. Freeman Elementary School.
1 Unit Available
92 Woodlot Ct 92
92 Woodlot Ct, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1568 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home MOVE IN READY !! - Property Id: 299701 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office.
1 Unit Available
165 Blue Spruce Ln 165
165 Blue Spruce Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1456 sqft
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 299688 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home that is MOVE-IN READY ! This home is perfect as a starter home and for those who need more space.
1 Unit Available
996 Estate Dr 996
996 Estate Dr, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$969
1568 sqft
Unit 996 Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 298034 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
1 Unit Available
330 Hidden Pine Rd 330
330 Hidden Pine Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1216 sqft
Unit 330 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 297971 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.
1 Unit Available
320 Hidden Pine Rd 320
320 Hidden Pine Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1216 sqft
Unit 320 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 297965 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.
1 Unit Available
977 Jerald Dr 977
977 Jerald Dr, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$969
1568 sqft
Unit 977 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 4 bed/ 2 bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274477 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
South Parks
1 Unit Available
1986 Howard Ave
1986 Howard Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$650
1001 sqft
Spacious Clean Family Home - Property Id: 298314 Spacious Clean Family Home Master Bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, living room, dining room, kitchen, and mudroom. Michigan basement.
1 Unit Available
704 Thomas J Dr 704
704 Thomas J Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1344 sqft
Unit 704 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 296371 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
1 Unit Available
125 Pine Tree Lane 125
125 Pinetree Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1456 sqft
#125 Pre-Owned 3 bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274501 Free applications at the Pineview Office. This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township.
1 Unit Available
115 Oak Ln 115
115 Oak Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$799
1288 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home MOVE IN READY !! - Property Id: 293151 FREE APPLICATIONS AT PINEVIEW OFFICE This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township.
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1410 Indiana Ave #1
1410 Indiana Avenue, Flint, MI
Studio
$700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1410 Indiana - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799459)
1 Unit Available
732 Morgan Dr 732
732 Morgan Dr, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$969
1568 sqft
Unit 732 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! New 4 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 282683 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
1 Unit Available
697 Thomas J Dr 697
697 Thomas J Dr, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$969
1568 sqft
Unit 697 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Brand New Home ! - Property Id: 257263 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Davison, the median rent is $483 for a studio, $578 for a 1-bedroom, $760 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,006 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Davison, check out our monthly Davison Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Davison area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Davison from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.
