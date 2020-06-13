Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Commerce, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
15203 CHESAPEAKE CIR.
15203 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMACULATE 2 BED 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM ----- CHESAPEAKE CIR - BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO. HOME BOASTS A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING FOR LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2340 MEDINAH Court
2340 Medinah Court, Commerce, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3706 sqft
Beautiful custom, 4 bedroom home with so many extras! Two-story foyer with access to large dining room, half bath, private office. Just beyond curved staircase, two-story great room, with focal point fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
12107 Addington Drive
12107 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1315 sqft
Largest of the 3 floor plans in highly sought after Addington Corners on a premium lot with TWO-CAR TANDEM GARAGE! 2 storied foyer leads you into the great room with vaulted ceiling and formal dining room.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
3 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1133 E Lake Dr
1133 East Lake Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Time for summer on the lake. This recently renovated, lakefront house combines the best of all worlds. Perfect location for work and play with excellent schools. Ideally located in the heart of key arteries: 696, 275, M5, 96.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6801 BROOKESHIRE Drive
6801 Brookshire Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2404 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED SPRAWLING RANCH IN POPULAR MAPLE RUN ESTATES, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, DOORWALLS OUT TO 2 GENEROUS TIERED CEDAR DECKS FROM DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN, SPACIOUS AND NEUTRAL ENTERTAINERS KITCHEN WITH

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
438 OLD PINE Way
438 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1639 sqft
Beautiful and bright 2 Story, 3 bedroom Condo Unit in desirable East Bay Village! The Condo features 3 big bedrooms, a huge walk-in closet in the upstairs bedroom, a covered balcony off the living room. Vaulted Ceilings, first floor Laundry Room.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
41561 CORNELL Drive
41561 Cornell Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1160 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom detached condo nestled in golf community. 2 Car attached garage. Lovely hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Gas fireplace. Bright clean kitchen with ample cabinets, neutral counters and all appliances included.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
212 S PONTIAC Trail
212 South Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1347 sqft
Incredible opportunity to lease directly on the north end of Walled Lake!!! This completely renovated and fully furnished bungalow offers 2 bed, 1.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd., Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1395 sqft
Redwood White Lake is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 W Huron St
508 West Huron Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Huron River Front Home on a beautiful picturesque lot. Completeley updated from top to bottom including kitchen, baths, carpet and paint. walk to town or jump in your canoe and paddle to the park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4533 Bantry Dr
4533 Bantry Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2240 sqft
DON'T LET LESS THAN PERFECT CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! ?????? This is a 4 bedroom 2 1/2 home with 2,240 Sqaure Feet in a Quite neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2712 sqft
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6765 LANGTOFT Street
6765 Langtoft Avenue, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
3435 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath on the only free flowing canal on private 325 acre Upper Straits Lake. Only one house away from the main lake. Dock space for 1 boat. Conveniently located, over 4000 sq. ft. of finished living space.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
319 Hickory Street
319 Hickory Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Call the Village of Milford home with this incredible rental opportunity! Located in the heart of downtown Milford, this historic home is full of character and charm.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
44692 MANSFIELD Drive
44692 Mansfield Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2040 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NOVI COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE JAMESTOWNE GREENE SUBDIVISION. THIS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR WITH CARPET IN THE FAMILY ROOM.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7282 Danbrooke
7282 Danbrooke, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1269 sqft
Immediate Occupancy!!! Colonial style condo with 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, huge living room with fireplace, opens to breakfast nook, beautiful kitchen w/newer appliances, master bedroom with full bath and huge walk-in closet, neutral decor,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Commerce, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Commerce renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

