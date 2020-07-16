Apartment List
/
MI
/
clawson
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Clawson, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clawson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Clawson
629 Maple Rd
629 West Maple Road, Clawson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Z on Maple Apartments features a welcoming top-lit courtyard and ivy-covered brick, giving it a more classic and down-to- earth feel than most properties.
Results within 1 mile of Clawson
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
Arlington Townhomes & Apartments
3115 Evergreen Dr, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
977 sqft
Arlington Townhomes and Apartments provide a peaceful setting, while offering a highly desired Royal Oak location that puts you minutes away from the things that are important to you.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
5097 MANSFIELD Avenue
5097 Mansfield Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
550 sqft
Very affordable 1 bedroom upper apartment in quiet well maintained building in N Royal Oak not far from Beaumont complex, Meijers, shopping along Coolidge.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
719 E 13 MILE Road
719 East 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1032 sqft
This is an adorable 2 bedroom updated home with large fenced yard with one car garage. Updates include new kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances. refinished hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms. beautiful new bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1211 AMELIA Avenue
1211 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1028 sqft
Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and an updated bath. Oak hardwood flooring recently refinished. New Stainless Steal Appliances. Great access to Downtown Royal Oak, I-75, and Somerset Mall. Agent owned.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3327 NELL ROSE Court
3327 Nell Rose Ct, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1915 sqft
THREE BEDROOM CONDO IN QUIET ROYAL OAK COMPLEX. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILING. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH ATTACHED BATH WITH DUAL SINKS, CERAMIC SHOWER AND WALK IN CLOSET.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
216 Linden Ave
216 Linden Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. This Royal Oak bungalow features 3 bedrooms. Finished basement with half bath and wet bar. Updated kitchen. Central air. Newer roof.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2002 ENTERPRISE Drive
2002 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2032 sqft
4 BR 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATH 2003 BUILT HOME IN WESTERN TROY FOR LEASE. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH & LIB. CERAMIC TILE FOYER, HALLWAY, KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BEDROOM W/ ATTACHED BATH.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
3 Units Available
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)
2389 Somerset Blvd, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com is the local, "boots on the ground" corporate housing provider in greater Detroit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
116 REGENTS DR
116 Regents Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
FOR LEASE: Spacious townhome style duplex with 3BRs and 2.5Baths, private deck, large yard and basement. Main level has great wood flooring, updated kitchen with white cabinets, SS appliances and tiled backsplash, updated baths.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2906 W 13 Mile Road
2906 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
688 sqft
Entry level condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, all appliances. Hardwood floors throughout this two bedroom condo. Great location in Royal Oak right by Beaumont Hospital and lots for restaurants and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3905 DEVON Road
3905 Devon Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Welcome to 3905 Devon Road! This private building is tucked away just minutes from all the action! Don't miss all of the upgrades to this unit, including granite counters, upgraded bathroom and hardwood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3040 HELEN Court
3040 Helen Court, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1858 sqft
Highly desirable Indian Mound Condos with first floor master suite. Open floor plan. Neutral fresh interior, new kitchen granite, new hardwood floors on main level living areas. Spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths and powder room.
Results within 5 miles of Clawson
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
$
24 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
2 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
Metropolitan Oxford
2580 Oxford Rd, Berkley, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,110
635 sqft
Wi-Fi Included! Our Met Flats are updated everywhere you look! New modern cabinetry w/brushed nickel hardware, sleek appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, plush carpet, ultra modern bath with subway tiled tub surround, new fixtures and rainfall

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
605 North Dorchester Avenue
605 North Dorchester Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1125 sqft
Here is your chance to live close to downtown Royal Oak! Bike or walk to local restaurants and night life! Charming home has stunning dark wood floors, newer kitchen with gas stove, and SS appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
24641 Ridgedale St
24641 Ridgedale Street, Oak Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
1050 sq. ft. 3 bed Oak Park brick ranch (10 Mile and Coolidge) with one car detached garage and full basement. Hardwood floors. Large open living and dining room. Bathroom has been updated with 1’ ceramic tiles and new cabinet/floor.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1769 Castleton Dr
1769 Castleton Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
1769 Castleton - Property Id: 136158 3 bedrooms 1 Bath (2 sinks) Open kitchen to Family Room and a separate Living Room. 2.5 Car Detached Garage, Finished Basement. Forced air heat and air conditioning.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
3257 Newbury Pl
3257 Newbury Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1480 sqft
Desirable Midtown Square condo is completely upgraded in September 2019. Hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tiles in two bedrooms, new carpet for staircases, new paint. Master bedroom has new shower pan with new glass door, new bathtub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clawson, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clawson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Clawson 2 BedroomsClawson 3 BedroomsClawson Apartments with BalconiesClawson Apartments with Garages
Clawson Apartments with ParkingClawson Apartments with Washer-DryersClawson Dog Friendly Apartments
Clawson Furnished ApartmentsClawson Pet Friendly PlacesClawson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MI
Fraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor