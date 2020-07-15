Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Caledonia, MI with garages

Caledonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
30 Units Available
Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia
245 Kinsey Street Southeast, Caledonia, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia in Caledonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Caledonia

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE
7320 Hanna Lake Avenue Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Caledonia Schools! - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the Caledonia school district is ready for immediate move in! With just under 1 acre of land, this property has all the space you're looking for.
Results within 10 miles of Caledonia
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1795 Forest Lake Dr SE
1795 Forest Lake Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Forest Hills schools. Four bedroom home much larger than it appears. - Forest Hills schools. Four bedroom home much larger than it appears. Main floor features modern living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms and bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE
3651 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautifully renovated 2bd, 1bath unit with brand-new high-end GE appliance, located at the heart of Kentwood with minutes distance to groceries, gas stations, 28th street shopping/dining and highways.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
2708 44th Street Southeast
2708 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
925 Clifford Ave
925 Clifford Avenue Southeast, Forest Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Beautifully updated home! Forest Hills Northern Schools! - Property is available for move in in the beginning of August! The home is within walking distance of Forest Hills Foods, Forest Hills Aquatic Center, Marco's, Norco's Provisions and so much

1 of 17

Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
5885 Valley Lane Dr SE
5885 Valley Lane Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in a beautiful kentwood neighborhood. The house has a large fenced yard, two stall garage, central air, a 3 season room with a separate heating unit.

1 of 1

Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
5401 Mildred Ave SE
5401 Mildred Avenue Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1375 sqft
Duplex that is a corner property that makes it like an individual home. 2 car garage its a plus plus private yard. Tenant pays electric and gas and trash owner pays water. Located conveniently on a bus route.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2624 Cascade Place SE #22
2624 Cascade Place Drive Southeast, Forest Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1949 sqft
2624 Cascade Place SE #22 Available 08/01/20 Nice Condo in Forest Hills School District! - This gorgeous three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo was built in 2003 and is located in the Forest Hills School District.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3110 Claystone St SE
3110 Claystone Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
Main floor features formal living room with decorative (not for use) fireplace, kitchen, dining area and bedroom/den. Upstairs has master bedroom with bath, three additional bedrooms and second bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Caledonia, MI

Caledonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

