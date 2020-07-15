Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Burton, MI with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2192 Red Arrow Rd
2192 Red Arrow Road, Burton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
690 sqft
$750 - 2 Beds | 1 Bath House in Burton with a basement & deck - Just Remodeled & Available Now! This charming 1-story house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a basement, and a shed in the backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4349 Davison Rd
4349 Davison Road, Burton, MI
Studio
$675
1284 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 updated offices with access to shred receptionist area, full kitchen, deck in back, private parking lot, each office $675/month, owner responsible to pay all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Burton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Evergreen Estates
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Potter
3820 Huggins Ave
3820 Huggins Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1189 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 1/2 story home with attached garage! - Available Now! 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car attached garage. Large backyard fenced in and landscaped with a deck off the back of the house.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Business District
137 E Lakeview Ave
137 East Lakeview Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$925
1522 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice 2 story 4 bed/2 bath with curbside appeal. House has updated kitchen with appliances & sunroom .Currently being painted & will be available 1st week of August. Kitchen leads to nice deck on back of house .
Results within 5 miles of Burton
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Blanc
2339 Blakely Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood(R) Grand Blanc is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Rising Estates
306 Milford Ct, Davison, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$620
950 sqft
Easy access to I-69. Located in the Davison School District. This community offers open-concept homes with modern appliances and spacious layouts. On-site grilling and picnic areas provided. Pet-friendly.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Square
2733 Wolcott St
2733 Wolcott Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1025 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, one bath home has a detached garage, and fenced back yard. Tile kitchen floors and wood throughout main rooms and bedrooms. Large upstairs bedroom and back deck, perfect for any family.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Mott Park
971 Woodbridge St
971 Woodbridge Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
Come check out this property that is fresh on the market!! 3 bedroom, 1 bath with front enclosed porch. Monthly rent is $700 with a deposit of $700. Visit www.Showmojo.com for more details, to apply, or to schedule a showing.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10364 Davison Rd
10364 Davison Road, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 4 bedroom, large living room, dinning room,Kitchen washer and gas dryer hook up, also has shed mobile home in a quite community in Davison just minutes away from downtown Davison with walking trails parks and Kroger and much more ,Davison

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Glendale
316 Sheffield Ave
316 Sheffield Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
1200 sqft
OCCUPIED! MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - Luxury Townhouse by McLaren Hospital Call 24 hrs a day! 810-407-5600 Open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
915 E Court St Apt. #107
915 East Court Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1246 sqft
Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium - Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium Just a little bit of New York City located right here in the College Cultural Area of Flint.
Results within 10 miles of Burton

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4049 Beryl
4049 Beryl Road, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
964 sqft
Mt. Morris Twp. house but Flint 48504 mailing. 3 bed, 1 bath, L.R. with ceiling fan/light; 2 archways; kitchen with ceiling light + dining area with ceiling light/fan; 964 sf ranch; 400 sf basement; larger 2 car att.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Burton, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

