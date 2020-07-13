Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

23 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Burton, MI

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2051 E. Buder St
2051 East Buder Avenue, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$550
884 sqft
Available Now! Bendle Schools! - Available Now! Bendle Schools! Quaint 1-story home in Burton on a crawl space with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 2 car detached garage. $525 City of Burton water affidavit fee (RLNE5452903)

1 of 14

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
6156 Elro St.
6156 Elro Street, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.com - COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home with garage and basement! Water included! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.
Results within 1 mile of Burton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Estates
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1150 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Potter
3820 Huggins Ave
3820 Huggins Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1189 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 1/2 story home with attached garage! - Available Now! 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car attached garage. Large backyard fenced in and landscaped with a deck off the back of the house.
Results within 5 miles of Burton
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Blanc
2339 Blakely Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood(R) Grand Blanc is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
588 Red Beech Dr 588
588 Red Beech Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 588 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313017 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
524 Red Beech Dr 524
524 Red Beech Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 524 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313015 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Civic Park
2218 Milbourne Ave
2218 Milbourne Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$850
Available Now! - Available Now! 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement and partially fenced yard. $335 City of Flint water affidavit fee (RLNE5788706)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Square
2733 Wolcott St
2733 Wolcott Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1025 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, one bath home has a detached garage, and fenced back yard. Tile kitchen floors and wood throughout main rooms and bedrooms. Large upstairs bedroom and back deck, perfect for any family.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
734 Morgan Dr 734
734 Morgan Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1344 sqft
Unit 734 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home - Property Id: 257250 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
564 Linden Ct 564
564 Linden Ct, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 564 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313013 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
961 Jerald Dr 961
961 Jerald Dr, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$999
1568 sqft
Unit 961 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! New 4 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 282683 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
165 Blue Spruce Ln 165
165 Blue Spruce Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1456 sqft
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 299688 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home that is MOVE-IN READY ! This home is perfect as a starter home and for those who need more space.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
246 Green Valley Rd 246
246 Green Valley Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1165 sqft
Unit 246 Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 bed Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274474 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
590 Honey Locust Ln 590
590 Honey Locust Ln, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$999
1568 sqft
Unit 590 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 4 bed/ 2 bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274477 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
8182 Creekwood Drive
8182 Creekwood Dr, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft style townhome available for rent today! For $825.00 a month includes rent, water, sewer, & trash. There is also washer & dryer hookup provided upstairs in every unit. We are Pet friendly!!!

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Highway
3147 Raskob St
3147 Raskob Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$500
711 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath, in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 227594 A beautiful property recently renovated with polished wood floors. It faces an open beautiful park. Fenced yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2201 Miller Rd
2201 Miller Road, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2972 sqft
Available Soon! - Available Soon! Large 4 bedroom Contemporary Home! Large 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 2-story house with Basement and 2 car attached Garage. $335 City of Flint Water Affidavit Fee (RLNE4737796)

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Farmtree Dr 237
237 Farmtree Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$799
1344 sqft
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313515 FREE APPLICATIONS AT PINEVIEW OFFICE This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township.
Results within 10 miles of Burton

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6191 Hilton Ln
6191 Hilton Lane, Beecher, MI
4 Bedrooms
$899
1358 sqft
Call (810)2592724. This is the house you have been waiting for. Totally renovated 4 bedrooms/2 bath home / basement with huge yard for rent in MtMorris Beecher area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
13318 Dixie Hwy 48
13318 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1056 sqft
Spacious Floor Plan-Great Location - Property Id: 316404 Lease for ONLY $1025 per month- 3 bedroom 2 bath- 28' x 44- 2016 Champion home at Groveland Manor has all of the must haves for your new home: Great opportunity to enjoy living in a community

