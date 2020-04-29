All apartments in Burton
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

2335 S CENTER Road

2335 South Center Road · (810) 624-4317
Location

2335 South Center Road, Burton, MI 48519

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,712

Studio · 1 Bath · 4712 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
car wash area
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
bbq/grill
FOR LEASE - Asking $12/NNN for "as-is" condition. GREAT LOCATION & ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES!! Spacious building zoned commercial. Located in front of the recently renovated Meijer's store on Center Rd. Building has approximately 4,712 sq. ft., sitting on almost 1.5 Acres & was previously used as a Mancino's restaurant. All restaurant equipment is included with the sale. Parking lot is set-up for a drive-thru. Located next door to the new Meijer's gas station & Fifth Third Bank. Close to Subway, DQ Grill & Chill, McDonalds, Sparkle Buggy Car Wash, Valvoline Instant Oil Change, AT&T Store, ELGA Credit Union, Belle Tire & so much more!! Area has high volumes of daily traffic. Deed restrictions from Meijer's does apply - contact listing agent for more information. Owner is willing to build to suite. **Property is also available for sale - asking $649,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 S CENTER Road have any available units?
2335 S CENTER Road has a unit available for $4,712 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2335 S CENTER Road have?
Some of 2335 S CENTER Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and car wash area. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 S CENTER Road currently offering any rent specials?
2335 S CENTER Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 S CENTER Road pet-friendly?
No, 2335 S CENTER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burton.
Does 2335 S CENTER Road offer parking?
Yes, 2335 S CENTER Road does offer parking.
Does 2335 S CENTER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 S CENTER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 S CENTER Road have a pool?
No, 2335 S CENTER Road does not have a pool.
Does 2335 S CENTER Road have accessible units?
No, 2335 S CENTER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 S CENTER Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 S CENTER Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 S CENTER Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 S CENTER Road does not have units with air conditioning.
