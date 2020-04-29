2335 S CENTER Road

Amenities

parking recently renovated car wash area bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area parking bbq/grill

FOR LEASE - Asking $12/NNN for "as-is" condition. GREAT LOCATION & ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES!! Spacious building zoned commercial. Located in front of the recently renovated Meijer's store on Center Rd. Building has approximately 4,712 sq. ft., sitting on almost 1.5 Acres & was previously used as a Mancino's restaurant. All restaurant equipment is included with the sale. Parking lot is set-up for a drive-thru. Located next door to the new Meijer's gas station & Fifth Third Bank. Close to Subway, DQ Grill & Chill, McDonalds, Sparkle Buggy Car Wash, Valvoline Instant Oil Change, AT&T Store, ELGA Credit Union, Belle Tire & so much more!! Area has high volumes of daily traffic. Deed restrictions from Meijer's does apply - contact listing agent for more information. Owner is willing to build to suite. **Property is also available for sale - asking $649,000.