Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

We are offering a special for this apartment which is $100 off first months rent AND no security deposit required! Water is included with rent. Fill out an application at mdlbay.com to reserve your spot or setup a showing at https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1544058?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $585, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.