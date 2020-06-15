Amenities

218 Second Avenue Available 08/15/20



Welcome to this three bedroom, one bathroom house. Large yard and plenty of parking. Tenant has to pay the utilities. Washer and dryer included in the unit.



Frequently Asked Questions:



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABILITY DATE: 08/21/2017

PET RESTRICTIONS: Based on approval (small dogs only)

SMOKING: No



MOVE-IN FEE: One month Rent, Full Security Deposit, Application Fee

HOLD FEE: Full security deposit



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call our leasing hotline to request a schedule to view the property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form and attach all the required documents

Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: No



Property Description Details



AREA INFORMATION:

FLOORING: Hardwood\Laminate

GARAGE/PARKING : Off Street parking

o garage

*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Oven

PROPERTY TYPE: Multifamily

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water\Trash

YARD: yes

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee

Non-Refundable $30/adult



Lease Admin Fee

$100 subtracted from the Security Deposit



Pet Fee

Refundable $350/pet

Pet Rent

$40/pet/mo

Risk Mitigation Fee

Based on applicant credit score

Hold Fee

Full Security Deposit



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: No

*LEASE LENGTH: 12 Months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Real Property Management

*LEASING AGENT: Real Property Management



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE2708062)