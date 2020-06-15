Amenities
218 Second Avenue Available 08/15/20 218 Second Ave. - Description Template:
Welcome to this three bedroom, one bathroom house. Large yard and plenty of parking. Tenant has to pay the utilities. Washer and dryer included in the unit.
Frequently Asked Questions:
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABILITY DATE: 08/21/2017
PET RESTRICTIONS: Based on approval (small dogs only)
SMOKING: No
MOVE-IN FEE: One month Rent, Full Security Deposit, Application Fee
HOLD FEE: Full security deposit
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call our leasing hotline to request a schedule to view the property
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form and attach all the required documents
Pay the Application Fee
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: No
Property Description Details
AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING: Hardwood\Laminate
GARAGE/PARKING : Off Street parking\no garage
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Oven
PROPERTY TYPE: Multifamily
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water\Trash
YARD: yes
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Application Fee
Non-Refundable $30/adult
Lease Admin Fee
$100 subtracted from the Security Deposit
Pet Fee
Refundable $350/pet
Pet Rent
$40/pet/mo
Risk Mitigation Fee
Based on applicant credit score
Hold Fee
Full Security Deposit
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: No
*LEASE LENGTH: 12 Months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
*PROPERTY MANAGER: Real Property Management
*LEASING AGENT: Real Property Management
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE2708062)