Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

218 Second Avenue

218 2nd Avenue · (231) 527-5000 ext. 5
Location

218 2nd Avenue, Big Rapids, MI 49307

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 218 Second Avenue · Avail. Aug 15

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
218 Second Avenue Available 08/15/20 218 Second Ave. - Description Template:

Welcome to this three bedroom, one bathroom house. Large yard and plenty of parking. Tenant has to pay the utilities. Washer and dryer included in the unit.

Frequently Asked Questions:

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABILITY DATE: 08/21/2017
PET RESTRICTIONS: Based on approval (small dogs only)
SMOKING: No

MOVE-IN FEE: One month Rent, Full Security Deposit, Application Fee
HOLD FEE: Full security deposit

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call our leasing hotline to request a schedule to view the property
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form and attach all the required documents
Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: No

Property Description Details

AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING: Hardwood\Laminate
GARAGE/PARKING : Off Street parking\no garage
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Oven
PROPERTY TYPE: Multifamily
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water\Trash
YARD: yes
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Application Fee
Non-Refundable $30/adult

Lease Admin Fee
$100 subtracted from the Security Deposit

Pet Fee
Refundable $350/pet
Pet Rent
$40/pet/mo
Risk Mitigation Fee
Based on applicant credit score
Hold Fee
Full Security Deposit

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: No
*LEASE LENGTH: 12 Months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Real Property Management
*LEASING AGENT: Real Property Management

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE2708062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

