Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

223 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, MI with garage

Beverly Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2
18674 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1426 sqft
Completely Renovated Town Home in Evergreen Commons - Birmingham Schools - 3 bedroom - 2 bath Colonial Town Home with an attached Garage and a Full Finished Basement in Beverly Hills.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue
18181 Kirkshire Avenue, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1625 sqft
Bike or walk to town from this charming, updated west Beverly Hills Ranch on a large lot. Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Living Room with large bay window, fireplace, and cove ceiling.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
31356 E RUTLAND Street
31356 East Rutland Street, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1378 sqft
Welcome home to this pristine 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beverly Hills ranch. Resting on a generous and private lot, this home offers 1,378 sq/ft plus an 1,100 sq/ft finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4228 Tyler Ave
4228 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included)

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
995 sqft
Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3636 W BRADFORD Drive
3636 West Bradford Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Nice updated brick home in BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT. Popular Westchester Village! Remodeled eat-in kitchen with newer appliances and expansive granite counters. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the house. Both bathrooms newly updated.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1228 COLE Street
1228 Cole Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
943 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, TRULY WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN B'HAM. IMPRESSIVE CONTEMPORARY WITH VAULTED CEILING, NEWER SLATE BATH, BUILT-IN DINING BAR AND ARCHITECTURAL DETAILING. MST. BEDROOM W/ WALK IN CLOSET. 2ND UPSTAIRS BEDROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLR.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
955 S BATES Street
955 South Bates Street, Birmingham, MI
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3317 sqft
Gorgeous 2018 built in town newer construction. Wonderful opportunity to live on a great street just blocks from downtown, with all the finishings complete.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
251 E 14 MILE Road
251 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
912 sqft
NICE TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE TOTALLY UPDATED IN 2019. BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS. 2 LARGE BEDROOM. PRIVATE FRONT AND BACK ENTRY. PRIVATE BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER. ON CAR GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT 2020.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
990 CHAPIN Avenue
990 Chapin Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2136 sqft
BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN HIGHLIGHTED BY GLEAMING HARDWOODS GREETS YOU AT THE ENTRY AND FLOWS FROM THE SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOMS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
966 WOODLEA Street
966 Woodlea Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1893 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RENTAL. WHITE KITCHEN OPENS TO DINING AND LIVING SPACES WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS, INCLUDING MASTER WITH PRIVATE BATH. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. UNFINISHED BASEMENT. FENCED YARD.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4521 ELMWOOD Avenue
4521 Elmwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1248 sqft
Immaculate is an understatement in this COMPLETELY remodeled Royal Oak bungalow. Amazing location, close to shopping and restaurants in downtown Birmingham and walking distance to many neighborhood parks and local shops.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
855 BENNAVILLE Avenue
855 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2323 sqft
This beauty belongs on the pages of Architectural Digest! Quality finishes throughout this gorgeous upscale home features open concept living, high ceilings, crown moldings, granite countertops, s.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3446 Thomas Avenue
3446 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1063 sqft
Beautifully updated home and very clean three bedroom Berkley bungalow. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. The second floor master bedroom has two closets, newer carpeting, and a sitting/office area are the top of the stairs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1744 MARYLAND Boulevard
1744 Maryland Boulevard, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Immediate Occupancy/Move in today. $2,250 per month for 12 month lease with 1 1/2 Month security deposit. Other lease terms/duration's are negotiable.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3877 LINCOLN Road
3877 Lincoln Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1745 sqft
wonderful home located on a large lot in Bloomfield twp come rent this beauty and enjoy the privacy of being on a large lot.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3560 ELLWOOD Avenue
3560 Ellwood Avenue, Berkley, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Very charming and freshly painted home in a great central location close to Beaumont Hospital and downtown Berkley. Updated and well-maintained with hardwood floors and all appliances included.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
550 W BROWN Street
550 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. IN-TOWN BIRMINGHAM EXECUTIVE LEASE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & CHERRY CABINETS. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM. AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET. 2ND BEDROOM ALSO HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
636 LANDON Street
636 Landon Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1776 sqft
Lease only! Walk to town from this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath chamer. Kitchen includes high end appliances, silestone counters and a bump out for eating area. Family room add could be 1st FLR MBR, has att full bath with stack washer/dryer.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
286 W BROWN Street
286 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
2012 sqft
Enjoy living in a totally updated townhouse in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Located at Birmingham's premier address just steps to Shain Park, the Community House, Library & the famed Townsend Hotel.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Hills
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Beverly Hills, MI

Beverly Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

